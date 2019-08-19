Intellivision Amico teases 17 exclusive games (14 months ahead of launch)

The Intellivision Amico is a game console expected to ship in October, 2020 for around $180 or less. So far the company behind the retro-inspired game console have shared a few details and started to tease some upcoming games, including a brand new Earthwork Jim game.
Now we’re getting our first (very brief) look at some other games. There will be at least 17 exclusives… and I hope you like 1980s-style 2D graphics, because that’s what you’re getting here.
In a brief teaser video, Intellevision showed snippets of games that appear to include some sort of missile defense title, a snake-like game, an airplane dogfight game, and games that include running, mazes, and blowing up asteroids and spaceships, and one that appears to be… an aquarium or something?
Graphics and gameplay all seem very retro-inspired, and some titles seem to be straight up clones of classic games.
You can skip ahead to 1:50 in the video to see the games.
Video game music maker Tommy Tallarico first announced plans to launch a new console under the Intellivision brand name in early 2018, and in the video he says the new game system is aimed at casual gamers who want a fun multi-player activity for home gaming rather than for hardcore gamers who want bleeding edge graphics and online play.
Among other things, he says we can expect games in the following categories:
- Motion controller recreational sports
- Party games
- Award winning board games
- Puzzle and word games
- Professional sports
- Beloved card games
- Action arcade
- Original properties
- Retro reimagined
- Education/kids
- Health, brain, weigh & activity
- Multiplayer interactive story adventures
There’s no new information about the Amico’s specs or features, but while the games all look pretty retro, the game console is expected to have some modern touches.
For example, the console comes with Bluetooth game controllers that feature motion controls, integrated touchscreens, and microphones.
Oh, I guess we do know one other thing: it looks like the Amico will be available in a range of colors including black, white, gold, red, and purple:
The games look great… I wonder if that odd controller design will hurt them in the long run?
Typo in the article heading – Intell-e-vision
Those controllers sure look interesting…in the sense that it’s not immediately obvious how the games will expect their players to use them. They also look like they’d easily be mistaken for mp3 players if left lying around.
And the console looks interesting…in the sense that it looks like it’s from another time, but I couldn’t tell you which decade exactly.
But it does look like something I might find an actual “Earthwork Jim” game on. :^)
2:01 on the video… That looks like an updated version of Astrosmash!
Nobody on planet earth could touch me on that game. I am simply the master. The shit got crazy in the later levels.
