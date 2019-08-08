Intel Quartz Canyon NUC will support Xeon chips, discrete graphics

Intel’s NUC line of compact computers have included “gaming” models with discrete-class graphics baked in. But the upcoming “Quartz Canyon” model will be the first of Intel’s mini PCs with a slot that lets you add your own graphics card.

But it’s not really aimed at gamers — the Intel Quartz Canyon NUC is basically a compact workstation PC. In addition to supporting discrete graphics, it will feature Intel Xeon E or 9th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor options.

Intel hasn’t announced pricing or release details yet, but FanlessTech noticed that Russian website Softline has posted a brochure with some key details about the new NUC.

The Quartz Canyon NUC also features dual Thunderbolt ports, 802.11ax WiFi, and an internal 500W power supply capable of keeping everything going.

While exact dimensions aren’t given, the computer looks larger than most NUC systems to date… but still small by traditional desktop PC standards.