HTC Wildfire X launches in India (isn’t actually made by HTC)

Taiwanese device maker HTC has largely become a shadow of its former self since selling most of its smartphone division to Google (and arguably for several years before that).

So at first glance it might be a little surprising to see a new HTC smartphone launching in India this week.

But as xda-developers points out, the HTC Wildfire X isn’t really an HTC device at all. It’s being produced and sold by InOne Smart Technology, a company that also makes the Lava-branded line of smartphones for the Indian market. InOne is just licensing the HTC name for its latest phone.

As for the Wildfire X, it’s nothing to write home about. The phone packs a 6.22 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a 3,300 mAh battery, a USB-C port, and a 10 watt charger.

It has a starting price of about $140 for a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, or about $180 for a 4GB/128GB model.

The phone is also the latest example of features that used to be restricted premium devices making their way to budget phones. Not only does it have a fingerprint reader and support for (somewhat) fast charging, but the HTC Wildfire X also has three rear cameras:

12MP primary

8MP zoom (2x telephoto)

5MP depth sensor

There’s also an 8MP camera on the front and the smartphone has a hybrid slot that you can either use for a second SIM card or for a microSD card reader.

via GSM Arena