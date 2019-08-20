HP launches Pavilion x360 14t with Intel Comet Lake for $630 and up

Intel’s Comet Lake chips might not be official yet, but that hasn’t stopped laptop makers including Lenovo and Asus from introducing products powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The latest example? HP is already selling a new Pavilion x360 14t convertible laptop available with up to an Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake processor.

Prices start at $590, and the laptop is expected to ship in early September.

The notebook features a 14 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, an HP active pen, a 41 Wh battery, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C and Type-A ports.

It measures 12.7″ x 8.8″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds and features dual array microphones, a choice of HD or FHD webcams, and support for an optional backlit keyboard.

The entry-level model features just a 1366 x 768 pixel display, a Core i3-10110U processor with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and a 128GB M.2 SSD.

But you can configure the system with up to a Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, a 1080p display, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and 1TB hard drive. That top-of-the-line configuration will set you back $1200 (or $1230 with a backlit keyboard).

