HMD’s first Nokia phones will get three years of updates (an extra year)

When HMD revived the Nokia smartphone brand and started selling Android phones in 2017, the company promised to offer at least two years of major operating system and security updates.

That was two years ago… which means that the clock should be running out. But now HMD says it’s adding another year of support, which means that its first-gen Nokia phones will be supported until late 2020.

Well, most of them anyway.

While HMD offered monthly security updates for the first two years, the company is moving to quarterly updates for the third year. But that’s still better than you’ll get from most Android phone makers.

Interestingly, the company isn’t making any promises about current-gen phones: you’d think an extra year of support would be a key selling point. But while extending support for older phones may not help increase sales, it probably does help build a bit of brand loyalty from existing customers.

Anyway, here’s the new support timeline for first-gen HMD Nokia phones:

Nokia 3 – Quarterly updates begin September 2019 and run through September 2020.

– Quarterly updates begin September 2019 and run through September 2020. Nokia 5 – Quarterly updates begin October 2019 and run through October 2020.

– Quarterly updates begin October 2019 and run through October 2020. Nokia 6 (global model) – Quarterly updates begin October 2019 and run through October 2020.

– Quarterly updates begin October 2019 and run through October 2020. Nokia 8 – Quarterly updates begin October 2019 and run through October 2020.

There are two exceptions to the extended support promise:

The first-gen Nokia 2 will only be supported through November 2019.

will only be supported through November 2019. The first-gen Nokia 6 Amazon smartphone sold in the US and India will only be supported through October, 2019.

via Android Police