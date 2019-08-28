Hacker transforms a Sega Dreamcast into a handheld game console

Modern smartphones have more horsepower than classic game consoles like early Nintendo, PlayStation, Sega, or Atari consoles, which is why it’s pretty easy to run classic games on a phone or tablet using emulation software.

But some hackers prefer to do things the hard way… and make portable game systems out of actual game console hardware.

We’ve seen a bunch of modified Nintendo Wii projects over the past few years. And now hacker Gman has managed to transform a Sega Dreamcast into a handheld game console he calls the 2DC.

The device features a 3.5 inch, 320 x 240 pixel display, a 5,000 mAh battery, USB-C charging, speakers, game controller buttons and a 3D printed case, along with some electronic components to tie everything together.

The most impressive thing is that it also featured a trimmed down Sega Dreamcast motherboard, so this is a real Dreamcast system rather than third-party hardware that relies on software emulation.

Well, sort of. There’s no disc drive, so the 2DC runs ROMs. And Gman uses a Dreamcast controller emulator in order to get the controls to work with the system.

Gman says the system gets about 2 hours of battery life, and the whole thing measures about 1.2 inches thick, making it a bit chunky compared with other handheld gaming devices, but pretty compact for a Sega Dreamcast.

You can find more details about this project at the BitBuilt forum.

via Gizmodo