Fitbit launches Versa 2 smartwatch with Alexa support + optional Fitbit subscription service

Fitbit’s latest smartwatch is a $200 model with support for voice controls, courtesy of Amazon Alexa. The Fitbit Versa 2 is up for pre-order today and it should begin shipping in September.

There’s also a $230 Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition model that features a woven wristband and comes with a 3-month free trial to Fitbit Premium, a new subscription service that’s also launching this fall. You don’t need to subscribe to use Fitbit’s smartwatch or other activity trackers, but at $10 per month or $80 per year, the service is cheaper than a gym membership… although whether it’s as useful probably depends on how you use it.

Here’s the idea: Fitbit Premium gives you a guided health and fitness experience through a mobile app, including workouts, recipes, tips for improving your sleep, and more.

It’s not quite as involved (or expensive) as a Pelaton membership, but it’s actually cheaper than some other fitness-based app subscriptions.

As for the Versa 2, it includes activity-tracking features including a 24/7 hear rate monitor, sleep tracking, and step, distance, floor climb tracking. There are 15 different exercise modes so it can also track biking, swimming, or weight lifting. And Fitbit says the watch gets 5+ days of battery life.

It can also pair with a smartphone so that you can view incoming notifications on your wrist, use the watch as a remote control for Spotify, or use it to download Pandora stations or Deezer playlists.

The watch has an AMOLED touchscreen display, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and NFC support. It has a microphone for use with Amazon Alexa, but while you can tap a button and use your voice to talk to the watch, it will respond with “discreet, silent on-screen text responses” so as not to disturb anyone within earshot.