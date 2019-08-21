Dell XPS 13 laptops get 10th-gen Intel Core chips

Dell was one of the first companies to unveil a laptop powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core processor when the company introduced the new XPS 13 2-in-1 in May.

Now the company is also updating the clamshell version. The new Dell XPS 13 7390 looks virtually identical to the model released in January, but under the hood it replaces an 8th-gen Intel Core “Whiskey Lake” processor with a new 10th-gen “Comet Lake” chip.

The new model goes on sale August 27th for $900 and up.

Dell will also offer a “developer edition” version with Ubuntu Linux soon.

The new Dell XPS 13 features a slim-bezel design, a tiny 2.25mm webcam above the display, and a choice of color and material options including black (with a carbon-fiber palm rest), white (with glass-fiber), and a rose gold/white (glass-fiber) combination.

It’s a laptop that measures 11.9″ x 7.8″ x 0.46″ laptop that has a starting weight of 2.6 pounds (or 2.7 pounds for a touchscreen model). Equipped with two Thunderbolts (plus a microSD card reader and headphone jack, but no other ports), the $900 price doesn’t seem all that bad… until you realize that’s the price for a model with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

Dell offers higher-priced models with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 memory (soldered), up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage, and up to an Intel Core i7-101710U processor.

Display options include 13.3 inch 1920 x 1080 pixel touch and non-touch displays or a 3840 x 2160 pixel touchscreen display.

The laptop features Killer AX1650 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a backlit keyboard, a Precision touchpad, four digital array microphones, a 52 Wh battery, and a 45 watt USB-C power adapter. There’s optional support for a fingerprint sensor in the power button.

While the new XPS 13 clamshell is powered by a 14nm “Comet Lake” processor, Dell’s XPS 13 2-in-1 7390 convertible features a 10nm “Ice Lake” chip.

It will also be available with Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options, but the 2-in-1 supports up to 32GB of LPDDr4x-3733 RAM (soldered), up to 1TB of PCie SSD (soldered), and it features a 13.4 inch touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Display options include a 1920 x 1200 pixel, 500-nit display panel or a 3840 x 2400 pixel 500-not display (or 400-nits with HDR).

Another difference between these compact laptops? The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 has stereo 2W speakers (for a total of 4 watts), while the non-convertible model has two 1W speakers (for a total of 2 watts). On the other hand, the convertible only has two digital microphones, if that’s something you care about.

The XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available soon for $1000 and up, and this model meausres 11.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.51″ and weighs about 2.9 pounds.

Dell XPS 13 7390 gallery

Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 gallery