Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu Linux, Intel Comet Lake coming in September

Dell’s new XPS 13 970 laptop with an Intel Comet Lake processor and Windows 10 software goes on sale August 27th for $900 and up.

Want a model with Ubuntu Linux instead? You’ll be able to get one starting September 5th.

Dell’s Barton George has announced that the company is updating its XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops with a new 9th-gen model based on the new Dell XPS 13 7390.

The model that goes on sale in the United States in early September will be available two weeks later in Canada before expanding to other countries.

Initially Dell will fofer a model with an Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, but starting in October you’ll also be able to opt for a model with up to an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor.

Both version will ship with Ubuntu 18.04 LTS software and support up to 16GB of LPDDR3 21333 MHz, 1080p and 4K display options, and features including Killer AX1650 WiFi, Bluetooth 5, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.