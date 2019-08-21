Dell launches Vostro 5000 laptops with Intel Comet Lake

Earlier this year Dell released the Vostro 13 5000 thin and light business-class laptop powered by Intel’s 8th-gen “Whiskey Lake” processors. Now the company is following up with 14 and 15 inch models, but the bigger screens aren’t the only things that make these new laptops different.

The Dell Vostro 14 5490 and Dell Vostro 15 5590 feature 10th-gen Intel “Comet Lake” processors and starting prices as low as $599 (for the larger model).

The new Vostro 5000 series laptop are available starting this week from Dell.com.

The laptops feature aluminum covers, optional support for NVIDIA graphics, 42Wh and 51Wh battery options, and support for Dell’s ExpressCharge fast charging technology which the company says will let you give the laptop an 80-percent charge by plugging it in for an hour.

While Dell says the starting price for the 15 inch model is $599 and the 14 inch version will sell for $799 and up, it’s worth noting that those prices will only get you an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

The systems support up to a Core i7-10510U processor, 24GB of RAM, and 2,256GB of storage (256GB SSD + 2TB HDD), but you’ll have to pay extra for those options.

Other features that are optional upgrades include a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, and NVIDIA GeForce MX230 or MX250 graphics.

Dell says the Vostro 14 5490 measures about 12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of 3.3 pounds. The Vostro 15 5590 isn’t all that much bigger, measuring 14″ x 9.3″ x 0.7″ and weighing about 3.7 pounds.

Both laptops feature USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 1.4b, Gigabit Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jacks.

Dell Vostro 14 5490

Dell Vostro 15 5590