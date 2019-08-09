Chuwi MiniBook 8 inch laptop gets active stylus stretch goal (crowdfunding)

The Chuwi MiniBook is a tiny laptop with a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that lets you flip the screen around for use in tablet mode. It’s up for pre-order from Indiegogo for $428 and up during a crowdfunding campaign that’s already raised more than $600,000.

Now Chuwi is throwing in two new stretch goals. If the campaign hits $650,000, the company will add support for an optional pressure-sensitive pen. And if the campaign raises $800,000, the pen will be included free for crowdfunding backers.

After spending some time with a Chuwi MiniBook prototype, I was pretty impressed with the little laptop’s overall design and usability… if a little underwhelmed by its battery life.

But I also noted its similarities to the One Netbook One Mix 3 Yoga, an 8.4 inch convertible tablet-style laptop with most of the same features plus digital pen support.

Now it looks like Chuwi may be planning to close the gap.

The company hasn’t shared details about the pen technology it plans to use, but Chuwi says its digital pen will be an active stylus with support for 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

The MiniBook features:

1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display

Intel Celeron N4100 or Core m3-8100Y processor

8GB or 16GB of RAM

128GB eMMC

M.2 slot for PCIe SSD (Chuwi offers 256GB and 512GB options)

6-row, 65-key backlit keyboard

Optical touch sensor (instead of touchpad)

Fingerprint sensor (in the power button)

The MiniBook has stereo speakers and a 2MP webcam (something the One Mix 3 Yoga lacks).

This sort of little laptop isn’t necessarily going to be to everyone’s liking — the small display and keyboard make them a little tough to think of as “regular” computers, even if they have enough horsepower to handle most day-to-day computing tasks. But if you’re willing to put up with some of the compromises that come with the form factor, the MiniBook is one of the more versatile (and affordable) options.

Chuwi plans to start shipping the MiniBook in September, with the prices set to rise after the crowdfunding campaign ends. So here are the current prices/configurations:

Celeron N4100/8GB/128GB for $428 during crowdfunding ($538 retail)

Core m3-8100Y/8GB/128GB for $528 during crowdfunding ($668 retail)

Core m3-8100Y/16GB/128GB eMMC + 512GB SSD for $617 (Liliputing exclusive)

Indiegogo backers can also purchase a 256GB SSD add-on for $30, a 512GB SSD add-on for $85, or a 16GB RAM upgrade for $35 (for the Core m3 model only).