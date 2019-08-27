Asus ZenBook Pro Duo dual-screen laptop launches for $2500 and up

As predicted when Asus first unveiled the ZenBook Pro Duo in May, the company’s new dual-screen laptop is an expensive dual-screen laptop.

Amazon is now taking orders for the ZenBook Pro Duo, with prices ranging from $2500 to $3000 depending on the hardware configuration.

Both models feature a 15.6 inch, 4K touchscreen display in the spot where you’d normally expect to find a laptop’s screen. But they also both have a secondary 14 inch, 3840 x 1100 pixel display above the keyboard.

You can use the second screen as an extended display, letting you run different apps on each screen or a single app that spans across displays. That can come in handy if you want to move the touchscreen controls for an app to the bottom screen while keeping the viewing area in the top, for example.

Since there’s no room below the keyboard for a touchpad, Asus put one on the right side of the keyboard. It can also function as a number pad.

While the computer’s unusual dual-screen design contributes to the high price tag, the ZenBook Pro Duo also features some top tier specs.

The $2,500 model sports an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. It has Thunderbolt, HDMI, and USB ports, an IR camera, a pressure-sensitive pen and a detachable palm rest.

The $3,000 model features an Intel Core i9-9980HK octa-core processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage.

via @AsusUSA and Windows Central