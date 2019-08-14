Asus adds AMD Ryzen models to its ZenBook 14 laptop family

Asus was one of the first companies to launch an “ultrabook” after Intel introduced the new product category in 2011. And while the ultrabook label has fallen out of fashion, every Asus ZenBook laptop released since then has been powered by an Intel chip… until recently.

In May, Asus unveiled a ZenBook Flip 14 convertible notebook powered by an AMD Ryzen processor.

Now Asus has posted product pages for two new ZenBook 14 laptops. A 15.6 inch model may also be on the way soon.

Both the Asus ZenBook 14 UM433DA and Asus ZenBook 14 UM431DA are notebooks with 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel non-touch displays and similar specs, including:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 7 3700U processor

GPU: AMD Radeon Vega R5 or Radeon RX Vega R7

RAM: 8GB or 16GB

Storage: 1TB PCIe x4 SSD or 256GB/512GB PCIe x2 SSD

WiFi: 802.11ac

Keyboard: Backlit, with 1.4mm key travel

TouchPad: Precision touchpad with 4-finger gesture support, integrated number pad

Charger: 45W power adapter

Audio: Stereo speakers + 3.5mm audio jack

But there are a few key differences that suggest the UM433DA will be a pricier (and more portable) laptop: It’s lighter-weight, has a higher screen-to-body ratio (thanks to slimmer bezels), and supports higher data transfer rates via USB.

Oddly that model has slower memory and an older version of Bluetooth though.

Asus hasn’t announced a price or release date for either model yet, but here’s a break-down of some of the key features that set one laptop apart from the other.

Asus ZenBook 14 UM433DA

Display: 2.9mm side bezels and 3.3mm bottom bezel for 92% screen-to-body ratio

RAM: LPDDR3 2133 MHz

Battery: 50 Wh

Bluetooth: 4.2

Webcam: 3D IR

Touchpad: Glass-covered

Dimensions: 12.6″ x 7.83″ x 0.66″

Weight: 2.47 pounds

This model also features a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, both with support for data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, plus a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader.

Asus ZenBook 14 UM431DA

Display: 6.45mm bezels for an 86% screen-to-body ratio

RAM: DDR 2400 MHz

Battery: 47 Wh

Bluetooth: 5.0

Webcam: HD

Touchpad: PET film-covered

Dimensions: 12.7″ x 8.34″ x 0.62″

Weight: 3.06 pounds

The UM431DA model basically has the same port selection as the UM433DA, expect the USB 3.1 ports are Gen 1 ports with top speeds of 5 Gbps.

via NotebookCheck