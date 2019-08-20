AOPEN releases the first rugged Chrome OS tablet (for commercial and industrial use)

Chrome OS tablets have been a thing since last year, but there still aren’t all that many of them. Acer, Asus, CTL, and Google have released a single model each, and that’s about it for the consumer space.

But commercial device maker AOPEN has something new — the first Chrome OS tablet designed for commercial and enterprise use.

The AOPEN Chromebook Commercial Tab features a rugged design and the 9.7 inch tablet is designed to withstand up to 26 drops from a height of four feet. It also has a hand strap, a VESA-compatible case for mounting the tablet, and a Wacom stylus for writing or drawing.

In terms of basic specs, the device is a lot like other budget Android or Chrome OS tablets:

9.7 inch, 2560 x 1536 pixel IPS display (300 nits)

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC 5.1 storage

5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.1

USB 3.0 Type-C port

MicroSD card reader

Stereo speakers

Headphone jack

The tablet is powered by a Rockchip RK3399 hexa-core processor (which is inaccurately described as dual-core on the AOPEN website) and features ARM Mali-T864 graphics.

AOPEN says the tablet should last for up to 10 hours on a charge.

Since this is a commercial/industrial product, AOPEN doesn’t list a price on its website. You’ll have to contact the company for a quote.

