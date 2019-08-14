All the Ice Lake laptops so far (announced and unannounced)

Intel’s 10th-gen Core “Ice Lake” processors are now shipping, but so far only one laptop powered by the chips is available for purchase. The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible notebook went on sale last week for $1000 and up.

So where are the other 34 laptops and 2-in-1 tablets Intel said are on the way?

Beats me. But at least we have an idea of what some of them will look like. A few PC makers announced upcoming Ice Lake models earlier this year. And after doing a little digging, I think I may have uncovered a few more.

What’s Ice Lake?

You can read more about Intel’s new processors in our previous coverage, or check out Intel’s press materials for more details. But in a nutshell, Ice Lake chips are the first 10nm processors that Intel is producing in large volumes, which should bring some efficiency improvements.

Intel is also promising a performance boost, but that has more to do with other architectural changes. Ice Lake chips will be the first to feature Intel Gen11 graphics with many processors featuring Intel Iris Plus graphics. The chip maker says that means you should see up to a 2x performance boost in gaming and video encoding, among other things.

Intel’s Ice Lake Y-series chips are also a bit more power-hungry than their predecessors, with 9-12 watt TDPs (up from around 5-7 watts). That should mean a smaller performance gap between Y-series and U-series (15-28 watt) processors).

That said, I haven’t actually found any device with Ice Lake-Y chips yet. If you know of any, let us know in the comments.

So here are some of the Ice Lake laptops we are expecting:

At Computex, Acer started showing off a new version of its Acer Swift 5 thin-and-light laptop that’s expected to have a 14 inch display, a magnesium-aluminum & magnesium-alloy chassis, and a smaller profile than its predecessor thanks to slimmer bezels and a lower hinge.

According to a recent Energy Star listing, the notebook will have the model number SF514-54T, support up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with Iris Plus graphics, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop

This is a model Acer hasn’t actually shown off anywhere, as far as I’m aware. But a page on the Energy Star website suggests the new Acer Swift 3 (model SF314-57) will also be available with up to 16GB of RAM and up to a Core i7-1065G7 processor with Iris Plus graphics.

According to listings at the online benchmark database for GeekBench, we can also expect to see models with lower-performance Ice Lake chips, including versions with:

The SF314 model number hints at another 14 inch laptop, but the Swift 3 series tends to be cheaper (and a little thicker and heavier) than the Swift 5. So expect this to be a slightly less stylish, but more affordable alternative.

As mentioned above, this is the first Ice Lake laptop to actually go on sale. Dell’s been offering an XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible for a number of years, but this is the first model to ship with a 15 watt Intel Core U-series processor rather than a lower-power Y-series chip.

That means it’s no longer fanless, but it should offer much more horsepower.

Dell has also changed the screen size and shape (instead of a 13.3 inch, 16:9 display there’s now a 13.4inch, 16:10 screen), added a new Maglev keyboard, and faster RAM (LPDD4x 3733 MHz, up from LPDDR3 1866 MHz memory in the previous-gen model).

HP’s next-gen Envy line of laptops are head-turning first and foremost for their use of materials — HP is incorporating actual wood into the design, using it to cover the palm rest area, while using metal to cover the rest of the notebook’s body.

HP will offer 13, 15, and 17 inch models of its new Envy laptops and the company will make Intel and AMD processor options available. But it looks like at least some of the Intel models will feature Ice Lake chips.

According to Intel, the HP Envy 13 will be a “Project Athena” laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

HP Spectre x360 13 inch convertible

Here’s another unannounced model, but several GeekBench listings mention an HP Spectre x360 13-aw0xxx laptop with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor and 16GB of RAM.

This will likely be an update to the current-gen Spectre x360, a premium thin-and-light convertible.

Lenovo Yoga S940 13.9 inch laptop

The latest premium thin & light convertible notebook from Lenovo packs a 13.9 inch touchscreen display and a body that measures just 0.48 inches thick and which weighs just 2.64 pounds.

One thing it doesn’t have? A 360-degree hinge. Despite the Yoga name, this is a clamshell laptop, not a convertible.

Lenovo actually launched this laptop earlier this year and it’s currently available for purchase for $1200 and up with an 8th-gen Intel Core “Whiskey Lake” processor, but an Ice Lake upgrade is expected soon.