Liliputing

$25 Carmen Sandiego handheld game system coming soon

at by 3 Comments

Remember last year when a handheld Oregon Trail game system hit the streets for about $25? Now the company that produces it is getting ready to launch a second model… but this time it comes with a different classic educational game for kids.

Basic Fun‘s new Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego handheld game system is coming this fall for $25.

Like the Oregon Trail version, the new device is basically a handheld device that runs a single game that’s about three decades old. But the game is only part of the draw — this thing screams retro with a case inspired by the design of a 1980s era computer, complete with a (non-functional) floppy disk drive.

Instead of a keyboard, there are just a few buttons beneath the screen that you’ll use to navigate, including enter, menu, and arrow keys. the system runs on three AA batteries.

Look, this is pretty clearly more of a novelty gadget than a device you’re likely to spend hours playing. But at just $25, it might fall within impulse purchase category for folks who have fond memories of playing this series of educational mystery games.

via Gizmodo and Amazon.mx

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Guy Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Grant Russell

Definitely something I would buy and keep in the packaging as a collector’s item, but I wouldn’t ever buy something like this to play.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Guest
Tarwin

I’d buy to play. It was fun and educational (albeit some of the info is outdated it’d be historically educational in those cases).

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Guy
Guest
Guy

I have the Oregon Trail one. I’m a little disappointed they decided to reuse the body, since the screen, while decently sharp, is really still too small.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago