$25 Carmen Sandiego handheld game system coming soon

Remember last year when a handheld Oregon Trail game system hit the streets for about $25? Now the company that produces it is getting ready to launch a second model… but this time it comes with a different classic educational game for kids.
Basic Fun‘s new Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego handheld game system is coming this fall for $25.
Like the Oregon Trail version, the new device is basically a handheld device that runs a single game that’s about three decades old. But the game is only part of the draw — this thing screams retro with a case inspired by the design of a 1980s era computer, complete with a (non-functional) floppy disk drive.
Instead of a keyboard, there are just a few buttons beneath the screen that you’ll use to navigate, including enter, menu, and arrow keys. the system runs on three AA batteries.
Look, this is pretty clearly more of a novelty gadget than a device you’re likely to spend hours playing. But at just $25, it might fall within impulse purchase category for folks who have fond memories of playing this series of educational mystery games.
Definitely something I would buy and keep in the packaging as a collector’s item, but I wouldn’t ever buy something like this to play.
I’d buy to play. It was fun and educational (albeit some of the info is outdated it’d be historically educational in those cases).
I have the Oregon Trail one. I’m a little disappointed they decided to reuse the body, since the screen, while decently sharp, is really still too small.