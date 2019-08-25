$25 Carmen Sandiego handheld game system coming soon

Remember last year when a handheld Oregon Trail game system hit the streets for about $25? Now the company that produces it is getting ready to launch a second model… but this time it comes with a different classic educational game for kids.

Basic Fun‘s new Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego handheld game system is coming this fall for $25.

Like the Oregon Trail version, the new device is basically a handheld device that runs a single game that’s about three decades old. But the game is only part of the draw — this thing screams retro with a case inspired by the design of a 1980s era computer, complete with a (non-functional) floppy disk drive.

Instead of a keyboard, there are just a few buttons beneath the screen that you’ll use to navigate, including enter, menu, and arrow keys. the system runs on three AA batteries.

Look, this is pretty clearly more of a novelty gadget than a device you’re likely to spend hours playing. But at just $25, it might fall within impulse purchase category for folks who have fond memories of playing this series of educational mystery games.

via Gizmodo and Amazon.mx