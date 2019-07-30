Zotac’s Mek Mini compact gaming desktops get a 9th-gen Intel Core update

It’s only been about four months since Zotac’s MEK Mini small form-factor gaming desktops started shipping with 65 watt 8th-gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. Now the company is upgrading the little computers to support 9th-gen Intel Core chips and NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER graphics.

The little desktops still measure about 10.3″ x 10.2″ x 5.4″ making them small enough to stuff in a backpack on your way to a LAN party.

Zotac says a version with a hexa-core Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER graphics, 16GB of RAM, a 240GB NVMe SSD and a 1TB hard drive should be available first, followed in late August by a model with an octa-core Intel Core i7 processor, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics, and a 2TB hard drive.

Other features include ZOTAC’s SPECTRA 2.0 LED lighting, Killer 802.11ac WiFi, Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 and one HDMI 2.0b ports, four USB 3.1 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, and an SD card reader

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but in some markets, Zotac says the MEK Mini comes with a mechanical gaming keyboard with LED backlit keys and an LED-lit optical gaming mouse with adjustable DPI settings.