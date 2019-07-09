VAIO SX12 is a 2 pound, 12.5 inch laptop with Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA ports

PC makers continue to roll out thinner, lighter laptops… but something that often gets lost in the shuffle is an abundance of ports. The new entry-level MacBook Air has just two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack, for example, as does the Acer Swift 7.

Apparently VAIO didn’t get the memo though, because the Japanese PC maker has just unveiled a 12.5 inch laptop that weighs less than 2 pounds, but which makes room for more full-sized ports than many 4+ pound laptops.

The new VAIO SX12 laptop goes on sale in Japan this week for about $1,100 and up. There’s no word on if or when it’ll be available internationally, but the company does sell some of its products in the US.

The VAIO SX12 supports up to an Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake processor, up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. It has a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display with side bezels less than 5mm thick, and an HD camera above the screen.

The laptop measures about 11.3″ x 8″ x 0.7″ and weighs as little as 888 grams (1.96 pounds).

But it’s the generous port selection that’s probably the most remarkable thing about this little laptop:

HDMI

VGA

Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (10Gb/s)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A (10Gb/s)

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A (5Gb/s)

SD card

3.5mm audio jack

The laptop comes with a USB-C charger and VAIO says it takes about 3 hours to get a full charge.

Other features include an optional fingerprint sensor and optional support for 4G LTE.

