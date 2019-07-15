Unihertz Titan will be a crowdfunding BlackBerry clone (for $199 and up)

Smartphones with physical keyboards may be an endangered species, but you can still pick up a BlackBerry-branded phone if you really want one. Soon there may be another option.

Unihertz plans to launch a crowfunding phone for a BlackBerry clone called the Unihertz Titan. There’s no word on the release date or retail price, but “super early bird” backers of the crowdfunding campaign will be able to score one for as little as $199.

The Android smartphone’s distinguishing feature is the QWERTY keyboard and square 4.5 inch, 1440 x 1440 pixel square IPS LCD display. But it also has a few other notable features including:

Global LTE support

Dual SIM card slots

Wireless charging

Face Unlock

Fingerprint sensor

NFC

IP67 water and dust protection

6,000 mAh battery

Uniherz says the Titan also features a Walkie Talkie feature.

The company hasn’t announced the processor, memory, storage, or camera specs yet.

While Unihertz isn’t exactly a household name in the smartphone space, the company has successfully managed to bring two crowdfunded phones to market so far. The Unihertz Jelly is described as “the smallest 4G smartphone,” thanks to its 2.45 inch, 240 x 432 pixel display, and the Unihertz Atom is a ruggedized version with a shockproof and waterproof case.

If you want a crack at the $199 early bird pricing, you can sign up to get an email when the crowdfunding campaign goes live and/or put down a deposit to reserve one.

Update: It looks like the $199 option might already be gone. Unihertz is now asking folks to put down a $15 deposit in hopes of scoring a Titan for $219.

