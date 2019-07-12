TurboGrafx-16 Mini pre-orders open July 15th, ships next March

When Konami revealed plans to launch a TurboGrafx-16 Mini, the announcement was light on details about the price, release date, or complete game list.

Now we have some answers.

The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be available exclusively from Amazon at launch, and it goes up for pre-order July 15th (the start of Amazon Prime Day), although it’s not expected to ship until March 19th, 2020.

Konami hasn’t announced the US price yet, but the Japanese version will sell for about $100.

Konami has also revealed that the retro game console will come with loaded with 50 games… although 26 of them are in Japanese and only 24 are in English, which could make some games a little tough to play for folks who don’t speak (or at least read) both languages.

The game console will measure 9.4″ x 6.1″ x 1.4″ and it features an HDMI port with support for 720p or 480p video output, a micro USB port for charging, and the TurboGrafx-16 mini comes with a single game controller, but you can buy an extra for multiplayer games (or an optional Multi Tap accessory that lets you connect up to five controllers).

As for the game list, here are the English and Japanese titles that come pre-installed. Note that there’s a little bit of overlap, which means there’s not quite 50 unique games, but to be fair, that’s not exactly what Konami is promising.

TurboGrafx-16 (English) games

Air Zonk

Alien Crush

Blazing Lazers

Bomberman ‘93

Bonk’s Revenge

Cadash

Chew-Man-Fu

Dungeon Explorer

J.J. & Jeff

Lords Of Thunder

Military Madness (Nectaris)

Moto Roader

Neutopia

Neutopia II

New Adventure Island

Ninjaspirit

Parasol Stars

Power Golf

Psychosis

R-Type

Soldier Blade

Space Harrier

Victory Run

Ys Book I&II

PC Engine (Japanese) games

Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)

Aldynes

Appare! Gateball

Bomberman ‘94

Bomberman Panic Bomber

Chō Aniki

Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)

Dungeon Explorer

Fantasy Zone

Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire

Gradius (Nemesis)

Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)

Jaseiken Necromancer

Nectaris (Military Madness)

Neutopia

Neutopia II

Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)

PC-Genjin (Bonk)

Salamander

Snatcher

Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)

Super Darius

Super Momotarō Dentetsu II

Super Star Soldier

The Kung Fu (China Warrior)

Ys I&II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?list=PLtjAfd_DomymiqigDzbtPyM3tRT4NA-dc&v=nWbNzvb_mv8

via Kotaku