TurboGrafx-16 Mini pre-orders open July 15th, ships next March

When Konami revealed plans to launch a TurboGrafx-16 Mini, the announcement was light on details about the price, release date, or complete game list.
Now we have some answers.
The TurboGrafx-16 Mini will be available exclusively from Amazon at launch, and it goes up for pre-order July 15th (the start of Amazon Prime Day), although it’s not expected to ship until March 19th, 2020.
Konami hasn’t announced the US price yet, but the Japanese version will sell for about $100.
Konami has also revealed that the retro game console will come with loaded with 50 games… although 26 of them are in Japanese and only 24 are in English, which could make some games a little tough to play for folks who don’t speak (or at least read) both languages.
The game console will measure 9.4″ x 6.1″ x 1.4″ and it features an HDMI port with support for 720p or 480p video output, a micro USB port for charging, and the TurboGrafx-16 mini comes with a single game controller, but you can buy an extra for multiplayer games (or an optional Multi Tap accessory that lets you connect up to five controllers).
As for the game list, here are the English and Japanese titles that come pre-installed. Note that there’s a little bit of overlap, which means there’s not quite 50 unique games, but to be fair, that’s not exactly what Konami is promising.
TurboGrafx-16 (English) games
- Air Zonk
- Alien Crush
- Blazing Lazers
- Bomberman ‘93
- Bonk’s Revenge
- Cadash
- Chew-Man-Fu
- Dungeon Explorer
- J.J. & Jeff
- Lords Of Thunder
- Military Madness (Nectaris)
- Moto Roader
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- New Adventure Island
- Ninjaspirit
- Parasol Stars
- Power Golf
- Psychosis
- R-Type
- Soldier Blade
- Space Harrier
- Victory Run
- Ys Book I&II
PC Engine (Japanese) games
- Akumajō Dracula X Chi No Rondo (Castlevania: Rondo Of Blood)
- Aldynes
- Appare! Gateball
- Bomberman ‘94
- Bomberman Panic Bomber
- Chō Aniki
- Daimakaimura (Ghouls ‘N’ Ghosts)
- Dungeon Explorer
- Fantasy Zone
- Ginga Fukei Densetsu Sapphire
- Gradius (Nemesis)
- Gradius II – Gofer No Yabō (Nemesis II)
- Jaseiken Necromancer
- Nectaris (Military Madness)
- Neutopia
- Neutopia II
- Ninja Ryūkenden (Ninja Gaiden)
- PC-Genjin (Bonk)
- Salamander
- Snatcher
- Star Parodier (Fantasy Star Soldier)
- Super Darius
- Super Momotarō Dentetsu II
- Super Star Soldier
- The Kung Fu (China Warrior)
- Ys I&II
I’m really excited for this. I had a Turbografx growing up.
I’m a little disappointed that they didn’t include some of the most popular titles. Keith Courage was a launch title for the system, and it isn’t included? Legendary Axe was also one of the most notable titles on TG16, and they didn’t include that either.
I’ll still pick one up. Would be really cool if they could make a TurboExpress too. It was a handheld system, similar to the Gameboy, except it was capable of playing the cartridges from the Turbografx 16. It also had a colour backlit screen. It was insanely ahead of its time for 1990.
Keith Courage I believe was based on an anime in Japan, so there is likely licensing issues. I am not sure what the story is about Legendary Axe. Maybe its license is in limbo. It should be on there. I speak of the original. As for the sequel, I am either-or on tis.