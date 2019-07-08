This could be the Google Pixel 4 XL (design leak)

We already have a good idea of what the Google Pixel 4 will look like, because Google pretty much confirmed that recent leaks were accurate. Now the same folks who released those leaked images are giving us an early look at the Google Pixel 4XL.
The larger model of Google’s flagship phone is expected to have a similar camera square on the back, buttons a little closer to the middle of the phone, and a top bezel for the camera system rather than a Pixel 3XL-like notch.
Those details are based on rendered images from Pricebaba and @OnLeaks that are said to be based on CAD schematics that are provides to smartphone accessory makers ahead of release.
The Pixel 4XL is said to have a 6.25 inch display, a glass back, and in addition two dual cameras on the front of the phone, there are said to be two additional sensors.
Since there’s no visible fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, that could be an indication Google will be moving to a 3D face scanning feature similar to Apple’s Face ID. Or maybe Google will opt for an in-display fingerprint sensor. Or maybe both.
Unsurprisingly, the Pixel 4XL is expected to have a USB-C port, but no 3.5mm headphone jack.
No microSD
No Headphone Jack
Annoying camera hump
Unsightly asymmetrical front
No front-firing stereo loudspeakers
Looks like a poor copy of leaked iPhone 11
…yeah, this sounds like the phone the smug Google design team would build.
And then they would price it against the iPhone, and they would continue to lose sales because of that arrogance. Especially when considering there are much better Android/direct alternatives coming from Japan, Korea, and various Chinese brands at lower prices.