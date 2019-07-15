Target’s Deal Days sale takes on Amazon Prime Day

Like Best Buy and others, Target is running its own sale July 15th and 16th in an attempt to steal some of Amazon Prime Day’s thunder.
Target Deal Days is the retailer’s “biggest sale of the summer,” with deep discounts on select items, good only for online purchases. But you don’t need a membership and you can order online and pick up in-store.
Here are some of the best deals I’ve found on tech products.
Smart speakers/displays
- Google Home Mini smart speaker for $25
- Google Home smart speaker for $69 (or 2-pack for $99)
- Google Nest Hub smart display for $79
- Google Home Max smart speaker for $249
Media Streamers
- Roku Express media streamer for $25
- Roku Streaming Stick (1080p) for $35
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K media streamer for $50
- Roku Ultra media streamer for $70
Charging
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank for $27
- Anker PowerCore 15,6000 mAh power bank for $30
- Anker PowerPort 18W USB-PD wall charger for $13
Mice and keyboards
- Logitech MK520 Advance wireless keyboard & mouse for $35
- Logitech K400 wireless keyboard w/touchpad for $19
- Logitech M317 wireless mouse for $13
- Logitech C920s Pro HD webcam for $66
Other
