Tale of two ultralight laptop styles: Acer Swift 7 vs the mini-laptops of 2019

There’s been a bumper crop of mini laptops this year and right now I have a bunch of little laptops sitting on my desk with screen sizes ranging from 7 to 8.9 inches. The heaviest weighs about 1.5 pounds, while the lightest is 1.2 pounds and is literally small enough to slide into my pants pocket.

But I’ve also got a 14 inch Acer Swift 7 on my desk that has a much bigger display and a full-sized keyboard. Yet it’s still remarkably thin and light, measuring just 0.4 inches thick and weighing just under 2 pounds.

The Acer laptop is the only model in this group of five little laptops that’s fanless, and it’s the only model of the bunch to feature Thunderbolt 3 ports.

So I figured I’d do a comparison of the Acer Swift 7, GPD P2 Max, One Mix 3 Yoga, Chuwi MiniBook, and One Mix 1S Yoga before I have to start packing up some of these review units and send them away.

Is anyone seriously having a hard time deciding between the $440 One Mix 1S Yoga and the $1700 Acer Swift 7? Probably not. But they do represent two very different approaches to mobility — they’re both compact laptops that you might be more willing to take with you wherever you go than you would be if you only had a 6 pound gaming laptop.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for each model. Note that the prices listed for the GPD P2 Max and Chuwi MiniBook are the current prices during crowdfunding campaigns. The prices will likely go up after the campaigns end.

Acer Swift 7 GPD P2 Max One Mix 3 Yoga Chuwi MiniBook One Mix 1S Yoga Starting Price (MSRP) $1700 $529 / $704 $760 $429 / $529 $440 Screen size 14 inches 8.9 inches 8.4 inches 8 inches 7 inches Display resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Processor Core i7-8500Y Celeron 3965Y/Core m3-8100Y Core m3-8100Y / Core i7-8500Y Celeron N4100 / Core m3-8100Y Celeron 3965Y RAM 16GB 8GB / 16GB 8GB /16GB 8GB /16GB 8GB /16GB Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe 256GB / 512GB PCie NVMe 256GB / 512GB PCIe NVM 128GB eMMC / option for up to 512GB PCIe NVM 128GB PCIe NVM Ports 2 x TB3/USB-C, 3.5mm 2 x USB-A, USB-C, micro HDMI, 3.5mm USB-A, USB-C, micro HDMI, 3.mm 2 x USB-A, USB-C, mini HDMI, 3.5mm USB-A, USB-C, micro HDMI, 3.5mm SD Card N N Y Y Y Pen support N N Y N Y Camera Pop-up In-hinge N/A N/A N/A Speakers Stereo Stereo Mono Stereo Mono Backlit keyboard Y N Y Y N Laptop style Clamshell Clamshell Convertible Convertible Convertible Touchpad Wide Small Optical touch sensor Optical touch sensor Optical touch sensor Fingerprint sensor In power button In power button Standalone Standalone Standalone Battery 32 Wh 34.96 Wh 33.11 Wh 26.6 Wh 25 Wh WiFi 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac 802.11ac Bluetooth BT 5.0 BT 4.1 BT 4.0 BT 4.2 BT 4.2 Dimensions 12.5″ x 7.5″ x 0.4″ 8.4″ x 5.9″ x 0.6″ 8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″ 7.9″ x 5″ x 0.7″ 7.1″ x 4.3″ x 07″ Weight 2 pounds 1.4 pounds 1.5 pounds 1.5 pounds 1.2 pounds

I’m still working on my One Mix 1S Yoga and Chuwi MiniBook reviews, but you can read my reviews/previews/first-looks for the models listed above here:

Note that there are multiple configurations available for some models — the One Mix 3 Yoga and Chuwi MiniBook I received are both entry-level models, while the GPD P2 Max review is for the high-end model.

As for what it’s like to actually use the laptops, for the most part the biggest difference is that the Acer’s large screen and full-sized keyboard makes it a lot easier to user, but a lot tougher to slide into your pocket.

Multitasking can be a bit trickier on the smaller models, not because they lack the horsepower, but because it’s hard to squeeze multiple apps on the display without making yourself squint. And typing on the cramped keyboards is something that can take a little getting used to — although I was pleasantly surprised at just how much I enjoyed typing on the One Mix 3 Yoga’s little keyboard thanks to a series of mostly reasonable compromises the company made.

The Acer Swift 7 is the model in this group of the little laptops with a full-sized touchpad, but GPD did manage to make room for a small multi-touch trackpad beneath the keyboard. The smaller models all make do with optical touch sensors instead.

Despite having the largest display, the Acer Swift 7 is also the thinnest laptop… which might help explain why it has the least ports. Aside from its Thunderbolt 3 ports, it only has a 3.5mm audio jack. All of the smaller models have at least one USB-A port and some sort of dedicated HDMI output. Most also have microSD card readers (but not the GPD P2 Pocket).

The three smallest models are also convertible tablet-style devices with 360-degree hinges. And the One Mix 3 Yoga models feature optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen.

Only two of the five models I’ve tested lack backlit keyboards — the GPD P2 Max and One Mix 1S Yoga. All models have touchscreen displays. And three have webcams — the Acer Swift 7, Chuwi MiniBook, and GPD P2 Max.

The Chuwi MiniBook is the only model in this group that ships with eMMC storage, but higher-priced models also have a PCIe SSD. And there’s an access panel on the bottom of the laptop that lets you add your own SSD by removing a single screw.

So which of these little laptops is best? It really depends on what you’re looking for. They each have strengths and weaknesses.

The One Mix 1S Yoga is the smallest and one of the cheapest, but it’s also one of the last powerful. The One Mix 3 Yoga has the best keyboard I’ve tested on a 9 inch or smaller notebook, but it’s not quite as fast as some other models. The GPD P2 Max offers a pretty good mix of specs, but it’s not at all pocket-sized. And the Acer Swift 7 is remarkably compact for a laptop with such a large screen, but it’s also very expensive and gets mediocre battery life.

Check out my reviews for more details.

