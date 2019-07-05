Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

As expected, Samsung is updating its Galaxy Tab A line of budget tablets with a new 8 inch model.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) features a 1280 x 800 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Samsung will offer WiFi-only and WiFi+cellular models, although the latter option will only be available in select markets.

The tablet features a microSD card reader with support for up to 512GB of removable storage, stereo speakers, an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. It’s powered by a 5,1000 mAh battery.

I haven’t seen an official price tag for the new tablet yet, but smart money is on more-than-an-Amazon-Fire-tablet but less-than-an-iPad. Not only does this 8 inch tablet have a relatively low-performance processor and just barely higher-than-720p display, but it also features a micro USB port and lacks support for 802.11ac WiFi.

On the bright side, it does support dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Blueooth 4.2. So there’s that, I guess.

The tablet weighs about 12 ounces and measures about 0.3 inches thick.