Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 could lead to better entry-level smartphones

Qualcomm’s latest chip for entry-level smartphones is designed to offer up to 50-percent better performance than its predecessor, a 28 percent graphics boost, and new features including support for budget smartphones with dual cameras.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor is also a 64-bit chip, which makes the new processor a lot more future-proof than the 32-bit Snapdragon 212 mobile platform it replaces (Google will continue to offer 32-bit Android apps for the foreseeable future, but the company is requiring developers to offer 64-bit versions starting next month).
Here are some of the key features of the new chip:
- 28nm Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (up to 1.3 GHz)
- Adreno 308 GPU
- Qualcomm Hexagon DSP
- High-definition audio playback up to 192 kHz/24-bit
- Display resolutions up to 1560 x 720
- 2 image signal processors
- Dual camera support (up to 13MP photo capture for single-camera or 8MP for dual cameras)
- Up to 1080p video capture
- Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE Cat 4 modem (150Mbps down/50 Mbps up)
- Dual SIM support
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Qualcomm Quick Charge support
- Up to 3 GB of LPDDR3 672 MHz RAM
- Support for eMMC 4.5 built-in storage and UHS-I/SD 3.0 removable storage
Qualcomm says we should start to see Snapdragon 215-powered devices in the second half of 2019… so any day now.
Hmm interesting that major speed bump (claimed) even with same 28 nm process, which is decades old by now, either the chip has more transistors or something was optimized. But it cant have too many transistors because it would suck too much battery power, esp. on a budget phone. I find it fascinating that so many old process fabs still exist and even newbuild. There is a huge market for old process nodes, which runs counter to common logic that chips tends to shrink. According to my sources the expense isnt even in the fab itself per se, apparently for more advanced nodes, the cost rises exponentially in debug, meaning, human labor cost. The old nodes can be running dated equipment that is hard to find, not being produced anymore, and thus, more expensive than advanced nodes. Its really quite bizarre. Yet there is demand.
I would question the power consumption. I’ve been buying 600 series (and soon hopefully 700 series) to get decent performance with great battery life. I’m not seeing the appeal of this when you can buy midrange phones for under $200.