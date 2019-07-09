Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 could lead to better entry-level smartphones

Qualcomm’s latest chip for entry-level smartphones is designed to offer up to 50-percent better performance than its predecessor, a 28 percent graphics boost, and new features including support for budget smartphones with dual cameras.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor is also a 64-bit chip, which makes the new processor a lot more future-proof than the 32-bit Snapdragon 212 mobile platform it replaces (Google will continue to offer 32-bit Android apps for the foreseeable future, but the company is requiring developers to offer 64-bit versions starting next month).

Here are some of the key features of the new chip:

28nm Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU (up to 1.3 GHz)

Adreno 308 GPU

Qualcomm Hexagon DSP

High-definition audio playback up to 192 kHz/24-bit

Display resolutions up to 1560 x 720

2 image signal processors

Dual camera support (up to 13MP photo capture for single-camera or 8MP for dual cameras)

Up to 1080p video capture

Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE Cat 4 modem (150Mbps down/50 Mbps up)

Dual SIM support

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Qualcomm Quick Charge support

Up to 3 GB of LPDDR3 672 MHz RAM

Support for eMMC 4.5 built-in storage and UHS-I/SD 3.0 removable storage

Qualcomm says we should start to see Snapdragon 215-powered devices in the second half of 2019… so any day now.

