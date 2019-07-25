Liliputing

One Mix 3 Yoga mini laptop almost had LTE support (and future versions might)

at by

When One Netbook first announced plans for an 8.4 inch mini laptop in April, the company promised that the One Mix 3 Yoga would have optional support for a 4G LTE module. But by the time the mini laptop started shipping, that feature was gone… mostly.

The One Mix 3 Yoga I reviewed in June doesn’t have a SIM card slot or antennas, which means that adding 4G module would be a fruitless exercise.

But it turns out some folks did receive One Mix 3 Yoga units with SIM card slots — and at least one person in Japan managed to add 4G LTE functionality to the little laptop.

In order to do that, not only did @Gajepan have to find an LTE module that would fit in the computer’s M.2 slot, but it was also necessary to manually add antennas before the One Mix Yoga would connect to a cellular network.

But since this isn’t officially a supported feature, it’s probably foolish to order a One Mix 3 Yoga with the express intention of hacking it to add 4G LTE capabilities — there’s no guarantee you’d receive a model with a SIM card slot at all.

If you’re wondering why One Netbook decided to omit the future, Dragonbox Pyra project leader EvilDragon has some insight: The company wasn’t happy with the LTE signal stability and decided to remove the feature rather than ship a faulty product.

One Netbook is still working out the kinks and could possibly ship a version of the One Mix 3 Yoga with official SIM/LTE support in the future.

For now, it looks like some One Mix 3 Yoga developer samples have SIM card slots, but units sold through retail channels aren’t supposed to have one.

Cree
Guest
Cree

I would totally have got this to replace my Surface Go LTE. Too bad. Guess I’ll wait for a potential future version. The Go is still good but I’d rather have something smaller.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
UMPC Fan
Guest
UMPC Fan

I’m on the lookout for replacing my Surface Go LTE too. While I’d prefer a handheld Windows device with LTE (ie. OQO slider or Viliv N5), I’d still replace the Go if a smaller device existed. The One Mix 3 could have been that device.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
willis
Guest
willis

I miss my Viliv N5 with HSPA! If only handheld UMPCs with built-in mobile broadband came back, I’d be super happy.

14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Cree
Guest
Cree

I had the Viliv N5 with mobile broadband too! Too bad I dropped it after 2 years of heavy mobile use 🙁 .

50 seconds ago
50 seconds ago
Josh
Guest
Josh

The company wasn’t happy with the LTE signal stability and decided to remove the feature rather than ship a faulty product.

They should fixed it instead. At least that’s what I would have preferred. I guess fixing would have delayed the launch too much or something.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago
UMPC Fan
Guest
UMPC Fan

I wonder what was wrong. Was the case blocking the signal from reaching internal antennas? If so, they could have done what other metal notebook makers do and have a section that’s covered in plastic instead of metal and put the antennas there.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
effgee
Guest
effgee

Looks like they’re still working on it: “One Netbook is still working out the kinks and could possibly ship a version of the One Mix 3 Yoga with official SIM/LTE support in the future.”

We could only hope or at least maybe the One Mix 4 could have LTE capability.

4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago
Member
digiguy

Too bad indeed, I’d be ready to pay $1000 for a version with 16GB RAM and LTE and a somewhat decent battery (which the current one does not have). For now I use an ipad mini 5 lte with brydge keyboard and, if I really need windows, a surface 3 LTE (I cannot stand the keyboard on the surface go, I much prefer the 8in mini brydge, or the surface 3 one).
Having said that, I am really looking forward to your review of the minibook. I really wonder how the keyboard compares to the onemix 3, as for that one you can have a 16GB+512GB version for only $628, instead of $899 for the onemix 3s, that is 271 cheaper. I also wonder how battery life is with a smaller battery but more reasonable resolution screen.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
willis
Guest
willis

That’s really unfortunate. Hopefully, they can solve the connectivity issues so that their next version can have an option for built-in LTE.

13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago
effgee
Guest
effgee

How’s that person’s LTE connectivity? Was she/he having signal stability issues too? I can’t seem to Google translate the Twitter page. Google translate errors out and says the page is redirecting to itself.

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago