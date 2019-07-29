NVIDIA announces 10 new RTX Studio laptops + new features for creative professionals

NVIDIA’s RTX graphics cards may be the first commercially available to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing for video games. But the company is also pushing its RTX products as solutions for laptops aimed at creative types who need a high-performance GPU.

A few months ago the company announced that the first 17 “RTX Studio” laptops/mobile workstations would be coming this year.

Now NVIDIA is announcing 10 new models, including RTX Studio laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Boxx. And there’s more you can do with NVIDIA’s RTX cards now too.

NVIDIA says seven new software companies have added support for RTX ray-tracing to applications including:

Adobe Substance Painter

Autodesk Flame

Blender Cycles

Dimension 5 D5 Fusion

Daz 3D Daz Studio

Foundry MODO

Luxion KeyShot

Support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing means you’ll be to finish some jobs more quickly and/or use artificial intelligence/machine learning to identify or isolate objects, denoise images, and more.

As for the new laptops, they include:

The Dell, Boxx, and HP laptops are available now, as is the Lenovo ThinkPad P53. The ThinkPad P73 is coming in August, and the Lenovo Legion Y740 Studio edition laptops are coming this fall.