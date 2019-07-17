Nokia 2.2 now available for $139 (Android One, Face unlock, removable battery)

After making a debut in Europe and India last month, the Nokia 2.2 budget smartphone is now available the United States.

Priced at $139, this phone clearly isn’t a flagship device. But it does have some attractive specs including 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Android One software, and a 3,000 mAh battery — which is removable (a rarity in modern smartphones).

The Nokia 2.2 is available for purchase from Amazon and Best Buy.

The smartphone sports a 5.1 inch, 1520 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display with rounded corners and a small notch for the 5MP front-facing camera.

There’s a 13MP camera on the back, a microSD card reader, and no fingerprint sensor — but the phone does support face unlock.

As an Android One device, the Nokia 2.2 will ship with Android 9.0 Pie software and it should receive monthly security updates for at least three years and major operating system updates for at least two years, so expect an Android Q update later this year.

The phone’s weakest point is probably the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor that’s on par with what you’d expect from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-series processor. But it would have probably been unreasonable to expect anything more powerful in a $139 smartphone.

