Nintendo Switch Lite available for pre-order for $200

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a smaller, cheaper version of Nintendo’s handheld game console that’s coming in September for $200.

But if you want to part with your cash a little early, you can pre-order the Switch Lite starting today. Amazon, Best Buy, and Target are all taking orders for several different color options.

Just keep in mind that while the Switch Lite is $100 less than the original Nintendo Switch, there are also a few things it can’t do.

First up, the controllers are built into the body of the Switch Lite, so they’re not detachable like the original Switch Joy-con controllers. You can pair a set of Joy-cons with the Switch Lite if you want. You’ll just need to buy them separately.

Second, there’s no docking station included and if even if you already have a dock, you can’t use the Switch Lite with it. In fact, there’s no TV output at all.

There’s also no IR camera or HD rumble support.

In other words, while the Switch is a multi-purpose device that gets its name from its ability to work as a TV and handheld game console, the Switch Lite is only meant for handheld use.

On the other hand, the Switch lite is a little smaller than the original Switch, measuring about 8.2″ x 3.6″ x 0.55″. That makes it a little easier to fit into a pocket. And it offers slightly longer battery life than the original due to an updated chipset (but there’s also a new non-Lite Switch on the way that also has a new chipset and even longer battery life).

Oh, and one other thing that will probably set the Switch Lite apart from its predecessors? I doubt it’s as easily hackable since Nintendo has almost certainly patched the security vulnerabilities that have allowed folks to install Linux and Android on the original Switch.