Motorola launches the $150 Moto E6 budget smartphone

Motorola’s latest budget smartphone features a removable battery, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader — all things you won’t find on the latest flagships.
But the new Moto E6 only seems like a modest upgrade over last year’s Moto E5… and in at least one way it might be a downgrade — this year’s model has a smaller battery.
The Moto E6 features a 5.5 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.
It supports microSD cards up to 256GB, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone features a 3,000 mAh removable battery. The Moto E5 had a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.
Aside from the new battery, this year’s phone has front-facing stereo speakers (up from a mono speaker), support for software-based portrait photography with blurred backgrounds, and a little water resistance thanks to a water repellent design with P2i nano coating.
The Moto E6 is available in black and navy blue color options and it sells for $150 without a contract.
Ironic that throw away phones come with replaceable batteries, where flagships that should have a long life do not.
I have an e4, which serves me well. It actually replaced a more-powerful phone that was having call issues. This line is always modest upgrades. This one goes from four cores to eight. I was hoping to see one of the more recent SD400 SoCs for even better power and efficiency. I do expect battery life to be good in these, based on my experience. I consider the battery in this a slight upgrade compared to the e5 Play which was the variant with a removable battery. The e5 models with the larger battery had them sealed. I am always happy to see models with access to the battery, so I’m glad to see it continue in this line.