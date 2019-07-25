Motorola launches the $150 Moto E6 budget smartphone

Motorola’s latest budget smartphone features a removable battery, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader — all things you won’t find on the latest flagships.

But the new Moto E6 only seems like a modest upgrade over last year’s Moto E5… and in at least one way it might be a downgrade — this year’s model has a smaller battery.

The Moto E6 features a 5.5 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

It supports microSD cards up to 256GB, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The smartphone features a 3,000 mAh removable battery. The Moto E5 had a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

Aside from the new battery, this year’s phone has front-facing stereo speakers (up from a mono speaker), support for software-based portrait photography with blurred backgrounds, and a little water resistance thanks to a water repellent design with P2i nano coating.

The Moto E6 is available in black and navy blue color options and it sells for $150 without a contract.

press release