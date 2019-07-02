MintBox 3 will be a high-power, fanless computer with Linux Mint

The folks behind the popular Linux Mint operating system have been partnering with fanless PC maker CompuLab to offer a line of co-branded MintBox computers since 2012.

For the most part these have been small, low-power computers with laptop-class hardware and starting prices around $599 or lower.

The next model will be something a little different: the upcoming MintBox 3 is still fanless, but it’s a high-performance computer with support for up to an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

It’ll be the most powerful MintBox to date… and also the most expensive.

The configuration listed above is expected to sell for $2698, while a base model with an Intel Core i5 hexa-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage will go for $1543.

If the MintBox 3 looks familiar, that’s because it’s basically a CompuLab AirTop 3 with the Mint logo slapped on the front and Linux Mint software pre-installed.

The computer measures about 11.8″ x 10″ x 3.9″ and features an all aluminum chassis with a pretty serious passive cooling system designed to keep the hardware from overheating without the need for a fan or any moving parts.

It supports up to 128GB of RAM thanks to 4 DDR4-2666 SODIMM slots and has four 2.5 inch drive bays and at least two M.2 slots that can be used for NVMe storage.

Other features include:

2 x DisplayPort 1.2

1 x HDMI 1.4

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

6 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports

There’s also support for swappable FACE modules that give you different functions for the front of the computer. The MintBox 3 will ship with an FM-AT3 FACE module that includes a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, mini PCIe slot, and audio jack.

If the MintBox 3 price is a bit steep, there’s always the MintBox 2 Pro and MintBox Mini 2, which sell for $349 and up and $299 and up, respectively. But you get what you pay for — these little fanless PCs feature Intel Celeron J3455 processors, integrated graphics, and far less memory and storage than the new model.

via FanlessTech