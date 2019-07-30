MediaTek unveils Helio G90 series chips for gaming phones

As promised, chip maker MediaTek has revealed its first processors designed specifically for gaming smartphones. The new MediaTek Helio G90 series chips combine speedy CPU and GPU hardware with software enhancements that MediaTek says “tunes your entire smartphone for the greatest gaming experience possible.”

The chips also support plenty of RAM, high-resolution cameras, and plenty of other features you’d expect from high-performance smartphones even if you don’t care about gaming.

Here’s a run-down of the specs announced so far (there are a few things that are still vague, like the breakdown of how many of each type of CPU cores we can expect):

Octa-core CPU w/ARM Cortex-A76 + Cortex+A55 cores and top speeds of 2.05 GHz

ARM Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics up to 800 MHz

Up to 10GB LPDDR4x-2133MHz RAM

Up to 64MP single camera or 21MP + 16MP dual cameras (and 240fps video capture)

4G LTE Cat-12 support

MediaTek says it can use AI for facial recognition, and the company’s “HyperEngine” game technology to optimize a phone for gaming by doing things like reducing touch latency, automatically enabling WiFi and LTE to run concurrently if your network signal is degrading, and allows you to connect to 2.4 Ghz and 5 GHz WiFi networks at the same time for more reliable connectivity.

While MediaTek’s press release for the Helio G90 series mentions the “Helio G90 & G90T,” it’s not clear what, if any differences there are between the two model numbers at this point, since only one set of specs seems to have been released for both at this point. Perhaps we’ll learn more if and when phones powered by the new chip(s) are announced in the coming months.