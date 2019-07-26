Lilbits 375: New NVIDIA Shield TV on the way?

The NVIDIA Shield TV may be a few years old at this point, but it’s still the most powerful Android TV box available and the fullest-featured thanks to regular software updates from NVIDIA. In addition to serving as a media streamer, it can be used as a gaming device thanks to support for Android TV games including some that are exclusive to the Shield platform, plus support for game streaming.
But now a series of leaks suggest a new model is on the way. Don’t expect a massive update — it still features an NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor as we far as we can tell. But it seems to have a new version of that chip.
If that sounds familiar, maybe it’s because Nintendo recently unveiled two new versions of its Switch game console powered by an updated NVIDIA Tegra X1 chip. It’s expected to be more power efficient, leading to longer battery life for the Switch. There’s no word on whether the new Shield will use the same chip or something different.
Anyway, there’s no word on when the new Shield will launch, or how much it’ll cost. But I wouldn’t be surprised if NVIDIA quietly substitutes the new version for the existing model one day without making much of a fuss about it.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Updated NVIDIA Shield TV at the FCC [9to5Google]
An updated NVIDIA Shield Android TV box just showed up at the FCC website, as did a new Shield TV Remote.
- CORSAIR Acquires ORIGIN PC [Corsair]
Gaming peripheral and component maker buys gaming PC maker, will continue selling both.
- Sprint, T-Mobile receiver merger approval from Department of Justice [Washington Post]
The deal would consolidate the third and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the United States, but in order to gain approval, the companies have agreed to sell part of their business to Dish Network.
- Why Office Online is Now Simply Office [Microsoft Tech Community]
From now on Word Online is just Word, Excel Online is just Excel, etc. But since that can get confusing when you need to know which version of Word Microsoft is talking about, they’ll sometimes be referred to as “Office for the web,” as opposed to “Office for Windows,” “For Mac,” “For Android,” etc… but Microsoft says those are just descriptions, not brands.
- What’s new for Windows Subsystem for Linux [Windows Command Line Tools for Developers]
Windows Insider Preview build 18945 includes new Windows Subsystem for Linux features including support for custom kernels, WSL global configuration options, and support for connecting to Linux apps from Windows using localhost.
- The first smartphone with a 5K display? [WinFuture]
Leaked data suggests the Sony Xperia 1R could have a 6.1 inch, 5040 x 2160 pixel display with 889 pixels per inch.
- MacBook Pro hack lets you use the Touch Bar as a Windows 10 taskbar [@imbushuo]
You can find more details at Github. A Linux driver is also in the works.
Oh great, there’s more reason to be shamed for your display. Just what everyone needed.
Usually I can’t even see the pixels on my 400 ppi phone no matter how close to my eyes I hold it. I THOUGHT that was plenty, but no, it’s not satisfactory until you need a microscope to see them! Can we just…stop? We have enough. But it’s never enough!
“Shamed”? If you’re feeling “shamed” about your phone’s screen when newer, better stuff comes out that’s kind of on you man. :\ It is in fact possible to be satisfied with what you have; technology will march on regardless, and that’s okay.
Frankly I think its good to have a 21:9-4K HDR OLED screen. And once you have it at say 120Hz-AdaptiveSync…. that would be perfect on displays ranging from a phone, to tablet, to laptop, to monitor, and even to big screen tv.
For phones, it might seem overkill, but it can act as a VR Display!