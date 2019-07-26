Liliputing

Lilbits 375: New NVIDIA Shield TV on the way?

The NVIDIA Shield TV may be a few years old at this point, but it’s still the most powerful Android TV box available and the fullest-featured thanks to regular software updates from NVIDIA. In addition to serving as a media streamer, it can be used as a gaming device thanks to support for Android TV games including some that are exclusive to the Shield platform, plus support for game streaming.

But now a series of leaks suggest a new model is on the way. Don’t expect a massive update — it still features an NVIDIA Tegra X1 processor as we far as we can tell. But it seems to have a new version of that chip.

If that sounds familiar, maybe it’s because Nintendo recently unveiled two new versions of its Switch game console powered by an updated NVIDIA Tegra X1 chip. It’s expected to be more power efficient, leading to longer battery life for the Switch. There’s no word on whether the new Shield will use the same chip or something different.

Anyway, there’s no word on when the new Shield will launch, or how much it’ll cost. But I wouldn’t be surprised if NVIDIA quietly substitutes the new version for the existing model one day without making much of a fuss about it.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Steve
Guest
Steve

Oh great, there’s more reason to be shamed for your display. Just what everyone needed.
Usually I can’t even see the pixels on my 400 ppi phone no matter how close to my eyes I hold it. I THOUGHT that was plenty, but no, it’s not satisfactory until you need a microscope to see them! Can we just…stop? We have enough. But it’s never enough!

Member
Troy Mcleur

“Shamed”? If you’re feeling “shamed” about your phone’s screen when newer, better stuff comes out that’s kind of on you man. :\ It is in fact possible to be satisfied with what you have; technology will march on regardless, and that’s okay.

Kangal
Guest
Kangal

Frankly I think its good to have a 21:9-4K HDR OLED screen. And once you have it at say 120Hz-AdaptiveSync…. that would be perfect on displays ranging from a phone, to tablet, to laptop, to monitor, and even to big screen tv.

For phones, it might seem overkill, but it can act as a VR Display!

