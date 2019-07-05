Lilbits 372: Raspberry Pi 4 charging issues (and USB-C confusion)

Raspberry Pi’s latest small and cheap single-board computer is the most powerful to date. The recently launched Raspberry Pi 4 features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, an upgraded GPU, faster Ethernet, and for the first time it comes with three memory configuration choices: 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB.
The new model is also the first to feature two micro HDMI ports (instead of one full-sized HDMI port), and the first with a USB-C port for connecting a power adapter.
But it turns out that not every USB-C charging cable will work — which is particularly problematic because the $35 base price of a Raspberry Pi doesn’t include a power supply or cable.
It also turns out that if the Raspberry Pi Foundation had just followed the USB-C spec, this wouldn’t have been a problem at all — but the USB-C situation is rather complicated and plenty of other devices suffer from similar problems.
But the good news is that it shouldn’t be too hard to find USB cables that work.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Raspberry Pi 4 not working with some chargers [Tyler Ward]
Long story short, most USB-C phone chargers will probably work. Many laptop chargers and/or Thunderbolt 3 chargers may not. If you want to be on the safe side, you can try to buy an official Raspberry Pi 4 power supply (or an adapter for previous-gen models). But if you’ve already got a phone charger lying around, that *might* be all you need.
- Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18932 [Microsoft]
The latest preview build of Windows 10 gives you more control over notifications on a per-app basis, touch support for the Your Phone app, and eye-tracking improvements.
- Hands-on with “touchless” Chrome for Android feature phones [9to5Google]
Google appears to be building a version of Android for non-touchscreen feature phones, complete with a non-touch version of the Chrome web browser. Here’s what it looks like (so far).
- Leaked Nokia device shows off 48MP rear camera and waterdrop notch [xda-developers]
The headline tells you pretty much everything you need to know, but it’s worth clicking through to see the pictures of the unusual looking camera system.
- Testing Linux on the GPD P2 Max 8.9″ mini-laptop [Liliputing/YouTube]
This video provides a brief look at the out-of-the-box experience of 5 different operating systems on the GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch mini-laptop I recently reviewed, including Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, Ubuntu 19.04, Pop!_OS, Linux Mint 19.1, and Chromium OS.
“which is particularly problematic because the $35 base price of a Raspberry Pi doesn’t including a power supply or cable.”
Change including to include.
Does Amazonbasics usb-c cable work?
I have been using cable matters braided c->a cables from Amazon with no issues. You can’t use c->c cables as RPi4 does not support USB pd.
I have had no power issues, but am having issues with dual monitors.
Also, Adafruit sells a tall heatsink that works very well.
The cheap and cheerless resistors botch strikes again. Had they just stuck with USB2 and PD all would have just worked.
That sucks. IMO that’s a flawed product that I’d avoid.