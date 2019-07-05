Liliputing

Lilbits 372: Raspberry Pi 4 charging issues (and USB-C confusion)

Raspberry Pi’s latest small and cheap single-board computer is the most powerful to date. The recently launched Raspberry Pi 4 features a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor, an upgraded GPU, faster Ethernet, and for the first time it comes with three memory configuration choices: 1GB, 2GB, or 4GB.

The new model is also the first to feature two micro HDMI ports (instead of one full-sized HDMI port), and the first with a USB-C port for connecting a power adapter.

But it turns out that not every USB-C charging cable will work — which is particularly problematic because the $35 base price of a Raspberry Pi doesn’t include a power supply or cable.

It also turns out that if the Raspberry Pi Foundation had just followed the USB-C spec, this wouldn’t have been a problem at all — but the USB-C situation is rather complicated and plenty of other devices suffer from similar problems.

But the good news is that it shouldn’t be too hard to find USB cables that work.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

