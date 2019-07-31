Lenovo introduces 3 new Intel-powered Chromebooks

Lenovo appears to be refreshing its Chromebook lineup with three new models featuring 11.6 inch and 14 inch models with entry-level specs, and a 15.6 inch model with some slightly more premium touches (like a backlit keyboard).

The company posted a YouTube video providing a few (very few) details, but spec sheets on the company’s website flesh out most of the rest of the details.

We still don’t know the price or release dates yet, but it looks like the all of the new Lenovo Chromebooks Intel processors, unlike the company’s previous-gen Chromebooks, some of which had MediaTek chips.

This is the smallest, and likely cheapest of the bunch. It sports an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge for a convertible tablet-style design, and it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core Gemini Lake processor.

The Chromebook C340-11 has 4GB of LPDD4-2400 RAM (soldered), up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, a 42 Wh battery and a 45W USB-C charger.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 and the system features two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 720p webcam and mono microphone.

It measures 11.4″ x 8.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs just under 2.7 pounds.

The largest model is also the most powerful. Sporting a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display and convertible tablet-style design, this 4.4 pound laptop measures 14.2″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ and it’s the only new Chromebook featured in Lenovo’s video to sport a backlit keyboard and a numeric keypad.

Lenovo will offer 8th-gen Intel “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor options including a Pentium Gold 4417U or Intel Core i3-8130U, and the Chromebook C340-15 will be available with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage.

It still sports just 4GB of RAM though. In this case, you get DDR4-2133 memory that’s soldered to the motherboard.

Other features include a 56Wh battery, 45W USB-C charger, 720p webcam with dual array microphones, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and two USB-C ports.

This new 14 inch model isn’t a convertible, but it does have a 180 degree hinge that lets you fold the screen so that it’s flat against a table, if that’s useful.

Lenovo will offer 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 pixel display options, with optional support for touch.

With an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, this isn’t exactly a high-power laptop. I wouldn’t be surprised if has a starting price similar to that for the 11.6 inch Chromebook C340-11.

Lenovo says the notebook should support up to 8GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM, but all the configurations listed on the company’s website show 4GB.

Other features include up to 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, a 42 Wh battery and 45W USB-C charger, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, a 720p webcam, and a microphone.

The 14 inch laptop measures about 12.9″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs 3.1 pounds.

