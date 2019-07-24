Lyra handheld game console is also a portable, Raspberry Pi-powered PC (Crowdfunding)

Creoqode’s Lyra is a handheld game console featuring a 5 inch display surrounded by game controllers. It looks a bit like a PS Vita, but under the hood it’s powered by a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 Lite. That means while you can use the Lyra to play classic console games, it’s basically a full-fledged computer with support for Linux or Android operating systems.
While the Lyra isn’t actually available for purchase yet, Creoqode is running a Kickstarter campaign and hopes to begin shipping the handheld computer in December. This is the company’s fifth crowdfunding campaign, so Creoqode has a track record of developing and delivering these sorts of products.
During the crowdfunding campaign you can reserve a Lyra DIY game console (some assembly required) for £149 (about $185) or an RTG (ready to go) version for £179 (about $225).
While you could theoretically save money by building your own Raspberry Pi-powered game system, there’s some value in getting all the components you need in one place.
The Lyra, for example, includes s 5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel touchscreen display, a 16GB microSD card, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a case with controllers, micro USB, audio, and HDMI ports.
It also features a Raspberry Pi module with a 1.4 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and 1GB of RAM. And GPIO pads are exposed, allowing you to connect up to 8 sensors or accessories.
Creoqode notes that you can also also use the Lyra as a portable desktop computer — just plug in a mouse, keyboard, and display and you’ve got a Linux computer.
That said, now that the significantly more powerful Raspberry Pi 4 is available for $35 and up, I can’t help but think that it might have made sense for Creoqode to wait until a Compute Module version of Raspberry Pi’s latest single-board computer was available before launching the Lyra.
Meanwhile, folks who are willing to pay more for a higher-power handheld gaming PC have a growing number of options. In addition to the existing GPD Win and Win 2 handheld gaming computers with Windows 10 software, it’s looking increasingly likely that the Smach Z could actually ship this year.
via Computer Hoy
It would be really nice if the HDMI port was on top of the device instead of the side, then you could use the whole device as a game controller for larger screens, but I’m not about to back something I don’t really need just to tell them that.
No analogue sticks, only useful for very old consoles.
You could at least stream from PC or future cloud services if you had full game pad controls.
yeah too many of these emulation-consoles lack joysticks.
This looks nice. Would have been perfect if there were analogue joysticks.
Hahaha yeah Smach Z. What year is this again?
Powkiddy x18 less than £90 on Aliexpress
5000mah large capacity battery for longer lasting power
5.5-inch 5-point touch screen to experience the thrill of big-screen games
Independent sound cavity design for better sound quality
Massive application software available for download, built-in gaming platform, support for 17 simulators
Android open source system, support for Android games, support for PC version 3A masterpiece
Support HDMI connection TV
WIFI/BT data transmission
ALPS original joystick
USB charging
Specification
Product weight: 0.3000 kg
Product size: 14.50 x 14.50 x 2.40 cm
Package weight: 0.4500 kg
Package size: 21.00 x 15.00 x 4.00 cm
Package content
1 x Handheld Game Players
1 x POWKIDDY X18 Box
1 x Chinese and English Manual
1 x Data Cable
Or use your smartphone with a games controller.
I have a Vita that does all this ish and has thumbs sticks. This crap is DOA.
$225 for a Pi handheld? GTFOH
Just take a garbage can, pull out your wallet throw your money in it and take it to the curb or invest in this thing, same difference..
Looks nice, but that’s a hefty price for something that is limited to just retro games (lack of analog sticks). Aren’t there plenty of pi handhelds out there that are much cheaper?
I still wait for the day someone makes a Pyra clone using the RPi Compute Module.
No analog sticks, 1gb of ram, 1.4ghz processor…
PS1 emulation will be the top this thing can do. Many modern indies will struggle to run with that little memory.
And all of this in a price you could buy used switch or new switch mini once it comes out.