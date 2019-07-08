HP’s latest ProDesk mini PCs sport 9th-gen Intel Core chips

HP is updating its EliteDesk line of business computers with new models powered by up to a 9th-gen Intel Core processors. They come in a range of shapes and sizes including all-in-one desktops, “micro tower,” and “small form factor,” but the tiniest of the bunch are the Desktop Mini models and there are two of those.

The HP ProDesk 400 G5 Desktop Mini will sell for $579 and up, while the HP ProDesk 600 G5 Desktop Mini is priced at $679 and up.

Both little PCs measures 7″ x 6.9″ x 1.4″ and support optional 100W USB-C power delivery charging. HP notes that the ProDesk 600 series model supports “single cable connectivity,” and can be used with an HP Mini-in-One to create a pseudo all-in-one desktop.

I haven’t seen detailed specs for the 600 series yet, but the ProDesk 400 G5 Desktop Mini supports up to an Intel Core i9-9900T processor, up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and it supports a SATA hard drive or SSD as well as PCIe NVMe storage.

Both mini desktops should be available this month.