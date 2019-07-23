Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones punch above their price tags

The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro smartphones will be available in China next week for about $200 and up and $320 and up, respectively. There’s nothing too shocking about a Chinese phone maker offering low-cost models. But there’s nothing about these phones that screams cheap.

Both feature 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel displays surrounded by slim bezels. They both have front-facing 16MP pop-up cameras and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Both have 4,000 mAh batteries, and multiple rear cameras (including a 48MP primary camera).

And both feature Kirin 810 processors, which means they have:

2 x 2.27 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores

6 x 1.55 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores

Mali-G52 MP6 graphics

If that’s not enough for you, even the cheapest model of the bunch sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which isn’t bad at all for a $200 smartphone.

So what’s the difference between the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro? The lower-priced model has two rear cameras (48MP primary + 2MP depth) while the Pro version has three (48MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP) depth. It also has more memory.

Here’s an overview of the prices/configurations:

Honor 9X

4GB/64GB for CNY 1400 (~$200 US)

6GB/64GB for CNY 1600 (~$230 US)

6GB/128GB for CNY 1900 (~$275 US)

Honor 9X Pro

8GB/128GB for CNY 2200 (~$320 US)

8GB/256GB for CNY 2400 (~$350 US)

Other features common to both models include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE, USB-C, and microSD card readers with support for cards up to 512GB.

