Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones punch above their price tags

The Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro smartphones will be available in China next week for about $200 and up and $320 and up, respectively. There’s nothing too shocking about a Chinese phone maker offering low-cost models. But there’s nothing about these phones that screams cheap.
Both feature 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel displays surrounded by slim bezels. They both have front-facing 16MP pop-up cameras and side-mounted fingerprint sensors. Both have 4,000 mAh batteries, and multiple rear cameras (including a 48MP primary camera).
And both feature Kirin 810 processors, which means they have:
- 2 x 2.27 GHz ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores
- 6 x 1.55 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores
- Mali-G52 MP6 graphics
If that’s not enough for you, even the cheapest model of the bunch sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which isn’t bad at all for a $200 smartphone.
So what’s the difference between the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro? The lower-priced model has two rear cameras (48MP primary + 2MP depth) while the Pro version has three (48MP + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP) depth. It also has more memory.
Here’s an overview of the prices/configurations:
Honor 9X
- 4GB/64GB for CNY 1400 (~$200 US)
- 6GB/64GB for CNY 1600 (~$230 US)
- 6GB/128GB for CNY 1900 (~$275 US)
Honor 9X Pro
- 8GB/128GB for CNY 2200 (~$320 US)
- 8GB/256GB for CNY 2400 (~$350 US)
Other features common to both models include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE, USB-C, and microSD card readers with support for cards up to 512GB.
via xda-developers and GSM Arena
Another phone with limited US LTE bands. Yawn.
Lol. Why would they put in USA bands? They been crapped on repeatedly by the US government.
It’s a little worse than the Snapdragon 730, and the Exmor 586, and an AMOLED screen, and Stock OS. The low price comes with the caveat that its China-only, and limited LTE bands, and questionable hardware quality and software that is unsupported and locked.
I don’t know why you wouldn’t instead get the Lenovo Z6, there’s also the Z6-Lite and Z6-Pro, not to mention other competitors like the Redmi K20/Pro.
5V 2A charger and tacky back cover / EMUI is a big no no. And Honor V20 is on sales so Honor 9X Pro is Fxxked. And screen is probably worse than Honor 8X, since Mediapad M6 and Mate 20 have worse screen than their predecessors.