GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC gets a spec bump (faster processor, more storage)

The GPD Win 2 is a handheld gaming computer with a 6 inch screen, an Intel Core m3 processor, a thumb keyboard, and physical gaming controls. First released in early 2018, the little computer was an upgrade over its predecessor in just about every respect.

Now the GPD Win 2 is getting its own spec bump.

GPD is introducing a new model with a faster processor, twice as much storage, and a few other improvements. It’ll be available soon for about $15 more than the price of the original Win 2.

Here’s what’s new:

Intel Core m3-8100Y processor (upgraded from Core m3-7Y30)

256GB SSD (upgraded from 128GB)

Faster microSD card read/write speeds (theoretical top speeds of 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write when you use an A2 microSD card)

Improved audio (higher volume, less distortion)

Improved heat dissipation due to new motherboard design

Support for 5V charging

GPD also also plans to launch an AMD Ryzen-powered Win Max later this year. It’ll have a larger display and keyboard, but it’ll still be aimed at gamers.

And the company is still running a crowdfunding campaign for its upcoming GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch mini-laptop which is selling for $529 and up at the moment and which should ship in September.

via @softwincn and /r/GPDWin