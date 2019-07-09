GPD Win 2 handheld gaming PC gets a spec bump (faster processor, more storage)

The GPD Win 2 is a handheld gaming computer with a 6 inch screen, an Intel Core m3 processor, a thumb keyboard, and physical gaming controls. First released in early 2018, the little computer was an upgrade over its predecessor in just about every respect.
Now the GPD Win 2 is getting its own spec bump.
GPD is introducing a new model with a faster processor, twice as much storage, and a few other improvements. It’ll be available soon for about $15 more than the price of the original Win 2.
Here’s what’s new:
- Intel Core m3-8100Y processor (upgraded from Core m3-7Y30)
- 256GB SSD (upgraded from 128GB)
- Faster microSD card read/write speeds (theoretical top speeds of 160MB/s read and 90MB/s write when you use an A2 microSD card)
- Improved audio (higher volume, less distortion)
- Improved heat dissipation due to new motherboard design
- Support for 5V charging
GPD also also plans to launch an AMD Ryzen-powered Win Max later this year. It’ll have a larger display and keyboard, but it’ll still be aimed at gamers.
And the company is still running a crowdfunding campaign for its upcoming GPD P2 Max 8.9 inch mini-laptop which is selling for $529 and up at the moment and which should ship in September.
It ain’t fanless, is it?
It wouldn’t be very useful for gaming if it was.
I wonder if you can properly emulate PS2 games yet.
I remember the prototype having issues, but shortly after the polished consumer one did, albeit with the PAL/50Hz titles.
I wonder with the slight boost and refinements to the emulator, if we can finally get the demanding titles to play like Black and MGS 3. It’s like 80% there for all/most titles. Also interested to see improvements in the WiiU, Switch, and PS Vita emulators.
Otherwise, maybe we have to wait for a GPD Win3 which hopefully has an Intel Core M, 10nm 4c/8t, Iris SoC… or an AMD Ryzen 4000Mobile, 7nm 4c/8t, Navi APU. Either upgrades look like they won’t be shipping until Q3 of 2020 because of Intel’s problems and AMD’s business decisions.
I got 30fps on the Win1 for ICO and Kingdom Hearts 1. The Win 2 should be better by an order of magnitude.
I’ve played Nocturne on my Win 2 just fine.
Most games run fullspeed for me. Drakengard needed 1/1 frameskip (reducing it from native 60fps to 30), and still slowed down on rare occasion. It is on PCSX2’s rather short “CPU intensive games” list, so that should establish the high end for you – everything should be either similar or better.
No, none of the Win model are, but there is a hw switch to let you completely disable the fan. It will throttle thou. At least that was the case on the Win1, I’m not sure the 2 got the hw switch or it became a software option…
Great to hear, though benchmarks show the 8100Y is only 0.25% more powerful than the 7Y30, yet has an 11% higher TDP. GPU is the same.
Not quite sure what the point of this is? 8th gen vs 7th gen, so perhaps driver updates for +1 years?
Single core performance is ~10-15% better.