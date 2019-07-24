Google releases Gallery Go: a lightweight, offline version of Google Photos

Google Photos has become immensely popular over the past four years, having recently crossed the billion-user line. The service lets you automatically back up your photos to the cloud, where they’re automatically organized and made searchable. You can also use Google’s tools to edit and share your photos with others.

Now Google is bringing many of those features to a lightweight app that doesn’t require an internet connection to organize your images.

Google’s new Gallery Go app is the latest addition to the company’s line of “Go” edition apps aimed at low-cost devices with limited hardware (and limited wireless access).

Like Google Photos, Gallery Go can automatically organize photos stored on your phone so that you can find all images with a certain person or pet in it, for example, or view all your selfies, nature shots, or videos.

But Gallery Go does this without requiring you to upload your images to the cloud. Everythingv happens on-device… although not immediately. According to the app description in the Play Store, Gallery Go organizes your photos “each night.”

The app also offers editing tools including the one-tap “auto-enhance” button that does its best to apply a bunch of effects at once to improve your images.

The Gallery Go app is just about 10MB, supports Android 8.1 or later, and it supports SD cards.

Google says the app is available globally, but some features (such as grouping photos based on the face of a person in those images) may not be available in some countries.

via Google Blog