Chuwi LapBook Plus might be the cheapest 4K laptop (so far)

Laptops with 4K displays are becoming increasingly common, but high-resolution displays are usually an expensive add-on for already-expensive computers.

The Chuwi LapBook Plus, on the other hand, is a laptop that sells for under $500 and which features a mix of budget and premium specs — including a 4K display.

It’s up for pre-order from Gearbest for $440 and has a suggested retail price of $499.

While the 4K display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut and HDR support is probably the laptop’s most striking feature, it also has a few other selling points, including an aluminum-magnesium chassis, a backlit keyboard, and dual M.2 slots for up to two SSDs.

The least impressive thing about this laptop is probably its processor: it’s powered by an Intel Atom x7-E3950 Apollo Lake chip. That’s a 1.6 GHz quad-core processor with a 12 watt TDP and Intel HD 505 graphics.

While Chuwi says the processor offers “2 times stronger performance” than a more recent Intel Celeron N4100 Gemini Lake processor, that’s not really saying much since the Celeron N4100 is a chip often found in laptops that sell for $200 – $300.

Chuwi says you should be able to get up to 9 hours of battery life from the laptop’s included 36.5 Wh battery, but I suspect real-world usage will be far less than that when using a machine with a 4K display and a 12 watt processor.

Still, if you’re looking for a 4K laptop on a budget, the Chuwi LapBook is about as cheap as it gets for now.

Here’s a run-down of the key specs in bullet-point form: