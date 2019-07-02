Chatreey AC1-Z is a $160 fanless mini PC with Intel Gemini Lake

Looking for a cheap, quiet, low-power computer and don’t mind buying from a company you’ve probably never heard of before?

A computer called the Chatreey AC1-Z probably hits the bill on all fronts.

According to a listing at AliExpress, the AC1-Z is a compact computer with a choice of Intel Apollo Lake or Gemini Lake processors, 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA hard drive or SSD.

The little computer also has a design that seems to be heavily inspired by the Zotac ZBOX C-series line of fanless PCs.

Prices for the AC1-Z currently start at $153 for a model with an Intel Celeron J3455 Apollo Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage, but a version with a newer Celeron J4105 Gemini Lake chip is just $5 more, so I’m not sure why anyone would opt for the slightly cheaper model.

Here’s a list of Gemini Lake prices/configurations:

Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/32GB eMMC for $158

Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC for $168

Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/32GB eMMC/500GB HDD for $196

Celeron J4105/4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/500GB HDD for $207

The computer measures 5″ x 5″ x 2″ and features dual HDMI ports, an Ethernet jack, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The AliExpress listing says the computer is compatible with Linux and Windows 10 and that it ships with Windows pre-installed, but at those prices I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes with an unlicensed version of Windows.

I also can’t say anything at all about the Chatreey AC1-Z in terms of performance. But hey, at least it’s cheap.

via AndroidPC.es