Canon IVY REC is a USB flash drive-sized camera (crowdfunding)

Smartphone cameras have gotten pretty good in recent years, to the point where they’ve largely replaced point-and-shoot cameras for many folks. While there’s still a market for professional-quality DSLR and mirrorless cameras, camera companies like Canon are looking for other ways to engage non-professional photographers.

Enter the Canon IVY REC, a tiny, portable camera that uses the same sort of small image sensor you’d find in a smartphone, but which stuffs it into a USB flash drive-sized device with a carabiner clip.

The camera’s not available for purchase yet, but Canon plans to run a crowdfunding campaign for the unusual new device soon.

Details are a bit scarce at the moment, but here’s what we know about the Canon IVY REC.

It features a 13MP 1/3 inch CMOS sensor and it can shoot 1080p video at up to 60 frames per second. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and you can pair it with a smartphone app to view a preview of your shot on your phone (because the IVY REC is too small to have a screen or viewfinder).

You can also transfer photos and videos to your phone wirelessly.

Of course, if you have your phone handy, it’s not clear why you’d want to use this external camera… unless it manages to snap better shots than the built-in camera on your mobile device. But Canon isn’t making any promises on that front just yet.

They IVY REC is also waterproof and can handle up to 30 minutes in water up to 3.3 feet deep. And it has a rugged design and a clip that means you can take the camera just about anywhere.

Canon is offering up to 30 percent off the eventual price for early-bird backers of the upcoming Indiegogo campaign. But since we don’t actually know the price yet, we also don’t know how much that discount will save you.

There’s no word on the storage capacity, battery life, or even the exact size or weight yet. We should know more closer to launch.

via DPReview