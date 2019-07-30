Black Shark 2 Pro is a gaming phone with Snapdragon 855+

Four months after launching the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is introducing an upgraded model called the Black Shark 2 Pro.
Basically it’s the same phone except that it has a slightly faster processor, faster storage, and an updated design (it’s said to be easier to grip and there are RGB light strips on the back.
The Black Shark 2 Pro’s features include:
- 6.4 inch AMOLED display with 34.7ms touch latency
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
- 12GB of RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage
- Stereo speakers
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 48MP +13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4,000 mAh battery
- 27W faster charging
The smartphone also has an updated liquid-cooling system and the smartphone comes in new color/design options.
It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on a Black Shark 2 Pro outside of China, but it will be available for purchases there starting August 2nd for about $435 and up.
via xda-developers and GSM Arena
That is an awesome price for those specs! I am not a gamer, but I enjoy reading about these types of phones.