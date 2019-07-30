Liliputing

Black Shark 2 Pro is a gaming phone with Snapdragon 855+

Four months after launching the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is introducing an upgraded model called the Black Shark 2 Pro.

Basically it’s the same phone except that it has a slightly faster processor, faster storage, and an updated design (it’s said to be easier to grip and there are RGB light strips on the back.

The Black Shark 2 Pro’s features include:

  • 6.4 inch AMOLED display with 34.7ms touch latency
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor
  • 12GB of RAM
  • 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage
  • Stereo speakers
  • In-display fingerprint sensor
  • 48MP +13MP rear camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4,000 mAh battery
  • 27W faster charging

The smartphone also has an updated liquid-cooling system and the smartphone comes in new color/design options.

It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on a Black Shark 2 Pro outside of China, but it will be available for purchases there starting August 2nd for about $435 and up.

via xda-developers and GSM Arena

That is an awesome price for those specs! I am not a gamer, but I enjoy reading about these types of phones.

3 hours ago