Black Shark 2 Pro is a gaming phone with Snapdragon 855+

Four months after launching the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone with a Snapdragon 855 processor and up to 12GB of RAM, Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark is introducing an upgraded model called the Black Shark 2 Pro.

Basically it’s the same phone except that it has a slightly faster processor, faster storage, and an updated design (it’s said to be easier to grip and there are RGB light strips on the back.

The Black Shark 2 Pro’s features include:

6.4 inch AMOLED display with 34.7ms touch latency

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

12GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage

Stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor

48MP +13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4,000 mAh battery

27W faster charging

The smartphone also has an updated liquid-cooling system and the smartphone comes in new color/design options.

It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on a Black Shark 2 Pro outside of China, but it will be available for purchases there starting August 2nd for about $435 and up.

