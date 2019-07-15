Best Buy launches 48-hour Flash Sale (to take on Amazon Prime Day)

Today and tomorrow may be Amazon Prime Day, but competitors are countering with their own sales — and if you’re looking to score deals on mobile tech, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale as well — especially if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership.
Here are some of the mobile tech deals I found in Best Buy’s sale. Feel free to share anything I missed in the comments.
Laptops and tablets
- Gaming laptops for $520 and up
- Samsung Chromebook 11 w/Celeron N3060/4GB/32GB for $159
- Lenovo 11.6″ convertible Chroimebook w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $239
- Samsung Chromebook Plus 12.2″ convertible w/Celeron 3965Y/4GB/32GB for $349
- Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13″ convertible Core i5-8250U/8GB/512GB for $750
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 13″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB for $950
- Apple Macbook Pro for up to $700 off
- Apple iPad Pro for $675 and up
Wireless audio
- UE Wonderboom portable Bluetooth speaker for $50
- UE Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120
- JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker for $120
- Sony WHC-CH700N wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $100
- Jabra Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds for $120
- Sony CB950N1 extra-bass wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones for $150
Other
- Sony PlayStation Classic micro-console for $20
- Anker PowerPort PD 1 USB-C wall charger for $15
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless laser mouse for $50
- WD Easystore 8TB USB 3.0 external desktop hard drive $130
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Duo 2-tuner OTA TV Tuner/DVR for $60
- SiliconDust HDHomeRun Connect Quatro 4-tuner OTA TV tuner/DVR for $100
