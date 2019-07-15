Liliputing

Best Buy launches 48-hour Flash Sale (to take on Amazon Prime Day)

Today and tomorrow may be Amazon Prime Day, but competitors are countering with their own sales — and if you’re looking to score deals on mobile tech, it’s worth checking out Best Buy’s 48-hour flash sale as well — especially if you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership.

Here are some of the mobile tech deals I found in Best Buy’s sale. Feel free to share anything I missed in the comments.

Laptops and tablets

Wireless audio

Other

