Asus ROG Phone II smartphone features 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ processor

As expected, the second gaming smartphone will be one of the most powerful Android phones to date.

The Asus ROG Phone II features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is said to bring a 15 percent boost in graphics performance. It sports 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. And the phone has a 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate at 49ms tough latency.

It also has a massive 6,000 mAh battery to keep the phone running, ant support for 30W fast charging so you can refuel the battery in a hurry.

Oh, and it has a headphone jack.

Asus hasn’t announced global pricing details yet, but the ROG Phone II will go on sale in China this week, along with a bunch of optional accessories aimed at gamers.

While the phone has impressive specs, I think it’s these optional accessories that really make the ROG Phone stand out from other so-called gaming phones, which aren’t really all that different from standard smartphones.

The accessories make use of the fact that this phone has two USB ports: a USB 2.0 Type-C port on the bottom for charging, and a second USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port on the side that supports 30W fast charging and DisplayPort 1.4 output.

Accessories include docking stations for connecting a display and USB accessories, cooling accessories, an updated version of the TwinView Dock that gives you a second screen when using the ROG Phone II in handheld mode, a new ROG Kunai Gamepad that puts physical game controller buttons on the left and right sides of the phone, and a ROG Lightning Armor Case with LED lighting on the back.

Here’s a run-down of the phone’s key specs:

6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 (19.5:9) 120 Hz AMOLED display w/240Hz touch sampling

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor

Adreno 640 graphcis

Up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM

Up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage

48MP + 13MP wide-angle rear cameras

24MP front-facing camera

USB 2.0 Type-C + USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C ports

3.5mm headphone jack

Stereo front-facing speakers

Quad microphones

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

In-display fingerprint sensor

6,000 mAh battery

171mm x 77.6mm x 9.5mm (6.7″ x 3.1″ x 0.4″)

240 grams (8.5 ounces)

Asus says it’s also improved the heat dissipation in its second gaming smartphone, allowing it to run at top speeds longer than other phones — but a side effect of the big battery and improved cooling is that this is a pretty big phone. It has a bigger screen than the 6 inch first-gen ROG Phone, but it’s also thicker and heavier, measuring almost 0.4″ thick and weighing slightly more than half a pound.

