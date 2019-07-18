Asus ROG Phone 2 coming soon (Gaming phone with Snapdragon 855+ and a 5800 mAh battery)

Over the past few years a bunch of smartphone makers have released smartphones aimed at gamers. But the ASUS ROG Phone stands out from the crowd due to its design, features, support for optional add-ons, and its pedigree (Asus has been selling gaming laptops and desktops under the ROG/Republic of Gamers brand for years).

So what’s next? The Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus started teasing the phone last month, and an official unveiling is set for July 23rd. But a series of announcements and leaks give us some ideas of what to expect.

First up, we already know that thew new phone will be one of the first to ship with a Qualcomm Snpadragon 855+ processor, which Qualcomm says will offer up to 15 percent faster graphics performance than the original Snapdragon 855.

Thanks to leaked documents posted to Chinese regulatory site TENAA and the online database for Geekbench, and other sources, we also know that the phone will have:

6.59 inch display

12GB of RAM

Dual rear cameras

5,800 mAh battery

30W fast charging

Other specs are a little less clear. The original ROG Phone had a 120 Hz display, for instance. I’d be surprised if the company went with a slower refresh rate this time around, but we may not know for certain until the ROG Phone 2 is officially announced.

There’s also no word on the screen resolution, whether the 12GB of RAM is standard on all models or only on the highest-priced version of the phone, how much storage the ROG Phone 2 has, and what, if any, special gaming hardware attachments it supports.

via GizChina and MySmartPrice