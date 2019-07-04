ASRock launches an even smaller AMD Ryzen mini PC

Earlier this year ASRock introduced a small fanless desktop computer powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1000 processor.

Now the company has an even smaller model. But it doesn’t appear to be fanless.

It’s called the ASRock 4X4 BOX-R1000 and it measures about 4.6″ x 4.3″ x 2.6″ and weighs about 2.6 pounds (the 4X4 name presumably relates to the size of the computer’s motherboard, not its case).

That’s compared to the 6.7″ x 5.9″ x 2.8″ chassis for the previously-announced ASRock iBOX-R1000.

The smaller model may not use passive cooling, but most of the other features are pretty much the same — one difference is that it maxes out at 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400 RAM rather than the DDR4-3200 memory used by the larger model.

ASRock will offer models with either an AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G or R1606G processor, both of which are 12-25 watt, 2-core/4-thread processors with Radeon Vega 3 graphics.

The company says the system can support up to 3 displays and two storage devices (thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 card slot).

It has a single HDMI port and two DisplayPort jacks, three USB 3.1 and two USB 2.0 ports, and dual Ethernet jacks.

via AndroidPC.es