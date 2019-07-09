Apple brings Intel Coffee Lake chip, Touch Bar to 13 inch MacBook Pro

Apple is giving its entry-level MacBook Pro a spec bump while keeping the same $1,299 starting price (or $1,199 for college students during a back-to-school promotion).

The new MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop features a quad-core Intel 8th-gen Core i5 “Coffee Lake” processor with Intel Iris Plus 645 graphics and a Touch Bar with Touch ID, meaning every current MacBook now has a small touchscreen above the keyboard.

All of Apple’s 13.3 inch MacBook Pro laptops feature 2560 x 1600 pixel displays with True Tone technology, at least 8GB of RAM (or up to 16GB), and up to 2TB of solid state storage.

Apple continues to offer two different versions of its 13.3 inch laptop though.

Pay $1799 and up and you get a model with a faster processor and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. Models with starting prices of $1299 or $1499 feature just two Thunderbolt 3 ports and less processing power.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, Apple’s T2 security chip, and a 720p FaceTime HD webcam.

press release