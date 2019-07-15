Amazon Prime Day mobile tech deals roundup (from Amazon and beyond)

Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, with deep discounts across a range of products on July 15th and 16th.

As usual, Amazon is offering deals on its first-party devices, which means you can pick up a Fire tablet for as little as $30, a Fire TV Stick for $15, a Kindle Paperwhite for $85, or an Echo smart speaker for $50… just to name a few deals.

There are also special deals for Amazon Prime Visa card holders, Whole Foods shoppers, and folks who use some of Amazon’s other services such as Twitch or Audible.

And there are deals on hundreds of other products including PCs, smartphones, accessories, and more.

Some deals are better than others, and Amazon will employ some high-pressure sales tactics to try to get you to spend more — my advice is to avoid hitting the Buy Now button for anything that wasn’t already on your shopping list, but to go ahead and take advantage of sale prices if you see a good price for something you were already thinking about purchasing.

Or I wouldn’t blame you for deciding to sit out this made-up sales holiday altogether whether it’s to keep yourself from buying things you don’t need or to boycott Amazon in solidarity with striking Amazon warehouse workers who are protesting working conditions with a six-hour work stoppage on Prime Day.

That said, you don’t even need to shop at Amazon this Prime Day to score a deal — a number of other retailers are also running sales this week to try to steal some of Amazon’s thunder.

Best Buy, eBay, Target, and Walmart and many other stores are running their own sales this week.

OK, enough preamble. Let’s look at the deals. This list will be updated periodically throughout Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Visa Card holders bonus rewards

Amazon Fire tablets

Amazon Fire TV

Roku

Echo/Alexa smart speakers

Echo/Alexa smart displays

Kindle

Smartphones

Digital media and streaming

Bluetooth headphones

Bluetooth speakers

Mobile accessories

Laptops

Convertible notebooks

Chromebooks

Convertible Chromebooks

Tablets

Mini desktops

Wearables

Mesh Networking

WiFi routers

WiFi range extenders

More PC and mobile accessories

Save on select monitors, networking products and other accessories

Save up to 50-percent on select PC streaming equipment

Save on select HP office printers

Save up to 40-percent on headphones

Save 30-percent on select phone cases and accessories

Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for $40

TVs

Save up to 50-percent on select Sony LED smart TVs

Save on Samsung’s 65″ QLED TV

Storage (SD cards)

Storage (USB flash drives)

Storage (USB hard drives and SSDs)

Other

Deals TBA

“Crash the party with doorbuster savings on top brands, including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, and more over 50% off — with a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes.”

“Deals on top national & exclusive brands including home, clothing, kitchen appliances + more”