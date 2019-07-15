Amazon Prime Day mobile tech deals roundup (from Amazon and beyond)

Amazon Prime Day is actually two days this year, with deep discounts across a range of products on July 15th and 16th.
As usual, Amazon is offering deals on its first-party devices, which means you can pick up a Fire tablet for as little as $30, a Fire TV Stick for $15, a Kindle Paperwhite for $85, or an Echo smart speaker for $50… just to name a few deals.
There are also special deals for Amazon Prime Visa card holders, Whole Foods shoppers, and folks who use some of Amazon’s other services such as Twitch or Audible.
And there are deals on hundreds of other products including PCs, smartphones, accessories, and more.
Some deals are better than others, and Amazon will employ some high-pressure sales tactics to try to get you to spend more — my advice is to avoid hitting the Buy Now button for anything that wasn’t already on your shopping list, but to go ahead and take advantage of sale prices if you see a good price for something you were already thinking about purchasing.
Or I wouldn’t blame you for deciding to sit out this made-up sales holiday altogether whether it’s to keep yourself from buying things you don’t need or to boycott Amazon in solidarity with striking Amazon warehouse workers who are protesting working conditions with a six-hour work stoppage on Prime Day.
That said, you don’t even need to shop at Amazon this Prime Day to score a deal — a number of other retailers are also running sales this week to try to steal some of Amazon’s thunder.
Best Buy, eBay, Target, and Walmart and many other stores are running their own sales this week.
OK, enough preamble. Let’s look at the deals. This list will be updated periodically throughout Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day(s) July 15-16
Amazon Prime Visa Card holders bonus rewards
- Get 6-percent cash back (instead of 5-percent) at Amazon, Whole Foods, Amazon Books, and Amazon 4-Star stores on 7/15 and 7/16
- Get 25-percent cash-back when you purchase select Kindle eReaders
Amazon Fire tablets
- Amazon Fire 7 for $30 (or 2-pack for $50)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $50 (or 2-pack for $80)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $100 (or 2-pack for $180)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $60 (or 2-pack for $100)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $80 (or 2-pack for $140)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet for $150
Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $15
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $25
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $70
- Amazon Fire TV Recast for $130 and up
Roku
- Roku Express for $24
- Roku Premiere for $34
- Roku Streaming Stick for $34
- Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $49
- Roku Ultra for $69
Echo/Alexa smart speakers
- Amazon Echo Dot for $22
- Amazon Echo Dots Kids Edition for $45
- Amazon Echo for $50
- Refurb Echo Plus (1st-gen) for $60
- Amazon Echo Input for $15
- Amazon Echo Sub bundle w/2 Amazon Echo Plus (2nd-gen) speakers for $330
Echo/Alexa smart displays
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $50
- Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $160
- Refurb Amazon Echo Show (2nd-gen) for $150
- Facebook Portal Smart Display w/Alexa for $79
Kindle
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $85 (includes $5 eBook credit + 3 months of Kindle Unlimited)
- Amazon Kindle for $60 (includes $5 eBook credit + 3 months Kindle Unlimited)
Smartphones
- Nokia 9 PureView w/5 camera/128GB for $499
- Nokia 7.1 w/SD636/4GB/64GB for $249
- Nokia 6.1 w/SD630/3GB/32GB for $199
- Nokia 3.1 w/MT650/2GB/16GB for $109
- Samsung Galaxy S10 w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $600
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 w/SD845/6GB/128GB for $650
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $700
- Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy 10 series phones
Digital media and streaming
- Free 3-month Kindle Unlimited membership
- Twitch Prime content giveaways
- Audible members get exclusive special offers on audio content
- Free 6-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription when you buy select Echo devices (new subscribers only)
- Half-price 3-month subscriptions to Starz, Showtime, or CBS All Access when you subscribe through Prime Video Channels or in-app
Bluetooth headphones
- Anker Soundcore liberty Neo truly wireless earbuds for $41 w/coupon
- Microsoft Surface Headphones (wireless on-ear noise-cancelling) for $190
Bluetooth speakers
- Anker SoundCore Motion B portable Bluetooth speaker for $20 w/ coupon
- Logitech MX Sound 2.0 multi-device stereo speakers for $50
Mobile accessories
- Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh power bank with 18W USB-PD for $26
- Anker PowerCore 13,000 mAh power bank for $25
- Anker PowerCore 20,100 mAh power bank for $31
- Anker Powerhouse 200Wh/57,600 mAh portable rechargeable generator for $240
Laptops
- Acer Aspire 1 14″ laptop w/Celeron N400/4GB/64GB for $199
- Chuwi AeroBook 13.3″ fanless laptop w/Core m3-6Y30/8GB/256GB for $399
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i5-82565U/8GB/512GB for $699
- Acer Swift 3 14″ laptop w/Core i7-8565U/MX150/8GB/128GB for $799
- Asus ZenBook 13 w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $899
- HP Envy 13 4K laptop w/Core i7-8565U/MX250/16GB/512GB for $999
- Razer Blade 15 w/Core i7-8750H/GTX 1060 Max-Q/16GB/128GBSSD + 1TB HDD for $1100
- Save up to 50-percent on select gaming PCs and accessories
Convertible notebooks
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Ryzen 5 3500U/8GB/256GB for $450
- Acer Spin 3 14″ convertible w/Core i7-8565U/16GB/512GB for $699
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $145
- Asus Chromebook C223NA 11.6″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $170
- Samsung Chromebook 3 w/Celeron N3060/4GB/64GB for $180
- HP Chromebook 14 w/AMD A4-9120/4GB/32GB for $180
- Asus Chromebook C423 14″ w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $180
Convertible Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook R11 convertible w/Celeron N3060/4GB/32GB for $200
- Acer Chromebook R13 convertible w/MT8173C/4GB/32GB for $300
- Asus C302CA 12.5″ convertible w/Core m3-6Y30/4GB/64GB for $400
- Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 12.2″ convertible w/Core m3-7Y30/4GB/64GB for $430
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 14″ convertible w/Core m3-8100Y/4GB/64GB for $490
- Acer Chromebook Spin 13 w/Core i5-8250U/8GB/128GB/2K display for $600
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet w/16GB for $120
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 w/16GB for $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7″ tablet w/32GB for $370
- Apple iPad 9.7 w/32GB for $249
- Apple iPad 9.7 w/128GB for $299
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 w/256GB for $629
- Apple iPad Pro 10.5 w/512GB for $699
Mini desktops
- Chuwi GT Box mini PC w/Intel Core i3-5005U//8GB/256GB for $240
- Chuwi GBOX Mini PC w/Celeron N4100/4GB/64GB for $150
- Intel NUC barebones mini gaming PC w/Core i7-8809G/Radeon RX Vega M GH for $597
Wearables
Mesh Networking
- TP-Link Deco mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $150
- Google WiFi mesh WiFi router 1-pack for $89
- Google WiFi mesh WiFi router 3-pack for $229
WiFi routers
- D-Link AC1750 WiFi router for $65
- Netgear Nighthawk AC1750 WiFi router for $68
- D-Link AC1900 WiFi router for $70
WiFi range extenders
More PC and mobile accessories
- Save on select monitors, networking products and other accessories
- Save up to 50-percent on select PC streaming equipment
- Save on select HP office printers
- Save up to 40-percent on headphones
- Save 30-percent on select phone cases and accessories
- Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for $40
TVs
- Save up to 50-percent on select Sony LED smart TVs
- Save on Samsung’s 65″ QLED TV
Storage (SD cards)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC card for $13
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card for $19
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC card for $30
- SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card for $45
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB microSDXC card for $15
- SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC card for $20
- SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSDXC card for $43
Storage (USB flash drives)
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive for $8
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive for $15
- SanDisk 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive for $30
- SanDisk 64GB Ultra Loop USB 3.0 flash drive for $10
Storage (USB hard drives and SSDs)
- WD Elements 3TB portable hard drive + 32GB USB 2.0 flash drive for $72
- Toshiba Canvio 4TB portable USB 3.0 hard drive for $77
- WD 6TB external desktop USB 3.0 hard drive for $90
- SanDisk 500GB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $120
- SanDisk 1TB portable USB 3.1 SSD for $136
- SanDisk 2TB portable USB 3.1 SSD + 64GB USB flash drive for $270
Other
Best Buy (July 15-16)
- Deals TBA
eBay Crash Sale (July 15)
- “Crash the party with doorbuster savings on top brands, including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, and more over 50% off — with a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes.”
Target Deal Days (July 15-16)
- “Deals on top national & exclusive brands including home, clothing, kitchen appliances + more”
Walmart (July 14-17)
- Deals TBA, but keep an eye on Walmart’s Electronics Savings Center
